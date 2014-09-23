Sept 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, September 23
Celta Vigo 2 Deportivo Coruna 1
Real Madrid 5 Elche 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 4 4 0 0 11 0 12
2 Valencia 4 3 1 0 10 2 10
3 Sevilla 4 3 1 0 8 3 10
4 Real Madrid 5 3 0 2 18 9 9
5 Celta Vigo 5 2 3 0 10 7 9
6 Atletico Madrid 4 2 2 0 6 4 8
7 Granada CF 4 2 2 0 4 2 8
8 Villarreal 4 2 1 1 6 3 7
9 Eibar 4 2 0 2 4 3 6
10 Almeria 4 1 2 1 4 4 5
11 Malaga 4 1 2 1 3 5 5
12 Real Sociedad 4 1 1 2 7 7 4
13 Deportivo Coruna 5 1 1 3 7 14 4
14 Elche 5 1 1 3 5 13 4
15 Athletic Club 4 1 0 3 3 4 3
16 Getafe 4 1 0 3 2 8 3
17 Rayo Vallecano 4 0 2 2 6 9 2
18 Espanyol 4 0 2 2 5 8 2
19 Cordoba 4 0 2 2 3 7 2
20 Levante 4 0 1 3 0 10 1
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, September 24
Eibar v Villarreal (1800)
Rayo Vallecano v Athletic Club (1800)
Almeria v Atletico Madrid (1800)
Granada CF v Levante (2000)
Malaga v Barcelona (2000)
Sevilla v Real Sociedad (2000)
Thursday, September 25
Espanyol v Getafe (1800)
Valencia v Cordoba (2000)
Friday, September 26
Elche v Celta Vigo (1900)
Saturday, September 27
Villarreal v Real Madrid (1400)
Barcelona v Granada CF (1600)
Atletico Madrid v Sevilla (1800)
Athletic Club v Eibar (2000)
Levante v Rayo Vallecano (2000)
Sunday, September 28
Getafe v Malaga (1000)
Deportivo Coruna v Almeria (1500)
Real Sociedad v Valencia (1700)
Cordoba v Espanyol (1900)