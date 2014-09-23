Sept 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Tuesday Tuesday, September 23 Celta Vigo 2 Deportivo Coruna 1 Real Madrid 5 Elche 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 4 4 0 0 11 0 12 2 Valencia 4 3 1 0 10 2 10 3 Sevilla 4 3 1 0 8 3 10 ------------------------- 4 Real Madrid 5 3 0 2 18 9 9 ------------------------- 5 Celta Vigo 5 2 3 0 10 7 9 6 Atletico Madrid 4 2 2 0 6 4 8 ------------------------- 7 Granada CF 4 2 2 0 4 2 8 ------------------------- 8 Villarreal 4 2 1 1 6 3 7 9 Eibar 4 2 0 2 4 3 6 10 Almeria 4 1 2 1 4 4 5 11 Malaga 4 1 2 1 3 5 5 12 Real Sociedad 4 1 1 2 7 7 4 13 Deportivo Coruna 5 1 1 3 7 14 4 14 Elche 5 1 1 3 5 13 4 15 Athletic Club 4 1 0 3 3 4 3 16 Getafe 4 1 0 3 2 8 3 17 Rayo Vallecano 4 0 2 2 6 9 2 ------------------------- 18 Espanyol 4 0 2 2 5 8 2 19 Cordoba 4 0 2 2 3 7 2 20 Levante 4 0 1 3 0 10 1 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, September 24 Eibar v Villarreal (1800) Rayo Vallecano v Athletic Club (1800) Almeria v Atletico Madrid (1800) Granada CF v Levante (2000) Malaga v Barcelona (2000) Sevilla v Real Sociedad (2000) Thursday, September 25 Espanyol v Getafe (1800) Valencia v Cordoba (2000) Friday, September 26 Elche v Celta Vigo (1900) Saturday, September 27 Villarreal v Real Madrid (1400) Barcelona v Granada CF (1600) Atletico Madrid v Sevilla (1800) Athletic Club v Eibar (2000) Levante v Rayo Vallecano (2000) Sunday, September 28 Getafe v Malaga (1000) Deportivo Coruna v Almeria (1500) Real Sociedad v Valencia (1700) Cordoba v Espanyol (1900)