BRIEF-Fnatic announces eSports partnership with AS Roma
* Announced today its partnership with Italian football club, AS Roma, to introduce club's first professional team to FIFA's growing eSports league Source text for Eikon:
Feb 4 La Liga results and standings on Saturday. Barcelona 2 Real Sociedad 1 Athletic Bilbao 3 Espanyol 3 Getafe 0 Real Madrid 1 Levante 1 Racing Santander 1 Real Mallorca 1 Real Betis 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Madrid 21 18 1 2 71 19 55 2 Barcelona 21 14 6 1 61 13 48 3 Valencia 20 10 6 4 31 22 36 ------------------------- 4 Levante 21 9 5 7 27 25 32 ------------------------- 5 Espanyol 21 9 5 7 25 24 32 6 Athletic Bilbao 21 7 9 5 33 28 30 ------------------------- 7 Atletico Madrid 20 8 5 7 31 27 29 ------------------------- 8 Malaga 20 8 4 8 24 29 28 9 Getafe 21 7 6 8 22 27 27 10 Osasuna 20 6 9 5 22 32 27 11 Sevilla 20 6 8 6 21 22 26 12 Real Mallorca 21 6 7 8 18 25 25 13 Real Sociedad 21 6 6 9 23 30 24 14 Real Betis 21 7 2 12 23 30 23 15 Rayo Vallecano 20 6 4 10 23 31 22 16 Racing Santander 21 4 10 7 18 26 22 17 Granada CF 20 6 4 10 14 27 22 ------------------------- 18 Villarreal 20 4 8 8 18 28 20 19 Sporting Gijon 20 5 3 12 19 38 18 20 Real Zaragoza 20 2 6 12 15 36 12 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
Playing on Sunday Sporting Gijon v Osasuna (1100) Sevilla v Villarreal (1700) Real Zaragoza v Rayo Vallecano (1845) Atletico Madrid v Valencia (2030)
Playing on Monday Granada CF v Malaga (2000)
* Announced today its partnership with Italian football club, AS Roma, to introduce club's first professional team to FIFA's growing eSports league Source text for Eikon:
MUNICH, Feb 14 Germany's Bayern Munich can count on Xabi Alonso for their Champions League round of 16 first leg against Arsenal on Wednesday after the Spanish midfielder recovered from a knock that had forced him out of training on Monday.
Feb 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Monday Monday, February 13 River Ecuador 0 Independiente del Valle 0 Sunday, February 12 Clan Juvenil 0 Macara 2 Delfin 1 Barcelona SC 0 Deportivo Cuenca 1 Fuerza Amarilla 0 Emelec 2 LDU de Quito 0 Friday, February 10 El Nacional 1 Universidad Catolica 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Delfi