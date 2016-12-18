Dec 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 18
Deportivo Coruna 2 Osasuna 0
Barcelona 4 Espanyol 1
Leganes 1 Eibar 1
Saturday, December 17
Atletico Madrid 1 Las Palmas 0
Granada CF 0 Real Sociedad 2
Sevilla 4 Malaga 1
Sporting Gijon 1 Villarreal 3
Friday, December 16
Alaves 1 Real Betis 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 15 11 4 0 40 14 37
2 Barcelona 16 10 4 2 41 16 34
3 Sevilla 16 10 3 3 32 21 33
-------------------------
4 Villarreal 16 8 5 3 25 11 29
-------------------------
5 Real Sociedad 16 9 2 5 28 21 29
-------------------------
6 Atletico Madrid 16 8 4 4 29 14 28
-------------------------
7 Eibar 16 6 5 5 22 20 23
-------------------------
8 Athletic Club 15 7 2 6 20 18 23
9 Espanyol 16 5 7 4 20 22 22
10 Las Palmas 16 5 6 5 26 24 21
11 Malaga 16 5 6 5 25 26 21
12 Alaves 16 5 6 5 15 17 21
13 Celta Vigo 15 6 3 6 24 29 21
14 Real Betis 16 5 3 8 18 29 18
15 Deportivo Coruna 16 4 4 8 22 27 16
16 Leganes 16 4 4 8 13 27 16
17 Valencia 15 3 3 9 21 29 12
-------------------------
18 Sporting Gijon 16 3 3 10 17 33 12
19 Granada CF 16 1 6 9 14 33 9
20 Osasuna 16 1 4 11 13 34 7
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, December 19
Athletic Club v Celta Vigo (1945)