Aug 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Monday
Monday, August 26
Granada CF 0 Real Madrid 1
Sunday, August 25
Atletico Madrid 5 Rayo Vallecano 0
Levante 0 Sevilla 0
Malaga 0 Barcelona 1
Real Betis 1 Celta Vigo 2
Saturday, August 24
Elche 1 Real Sociedad 1
Espanyol 3 Valencia 1
Villarreal 2 Real Valladolid 1
Friday, August 23
Athletic Bilbao 2 Osasuna 0
Getafe 2 Almeria 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 2 2 0 0 8 0 6
2 Atletico Madrid 2 2 0 0 8 1 6
3 Athletic Bilbao 2 2 0 0 4 1 6
4 Villarreal 2 2 0 0 5 3 6
5 Real Madrid 2 2 0 0 3 1 6
6 Espanyol 2 1 1 0 5 3 4
7 Real Sociedad 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
8 Celta Vigo 2 1 1 0 4 3 4
9 Granada CF 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
10 Valencia 2 1 0 1 2 3 3
11 Rayo Vallecano 2 1 0 1 3 5 3
12 Almeria 2 0 1 1 4 5 1
13 Getafe 2 0 1 1 2 4 1
14 Sevilla 2 0 1 1 1 3 1
15 Elche 2 0 1 1 1 4 1
16 Levante 2 0 1 1 0 7 1
17 Real Betis 2 0 0 2 2 4 0
17 Real Valladolid 2 0 0 2 2 4 0
19 Malaga 2 0 0 2 0 2 0
20 Osasuna 2 0 0 2 1 4 0
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
19-20: Relegation