Dec 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday
Saturday, December 6
Athletic Club 0 Cordoba 1
Deportivo Coruna 0 Malaga 1
Elche 0 Atletico Madrid 2
Real Madrid 3 Celta Vigo 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 14 12 0 2 51 12 36
2 Atletico Madrid 14 10 2 2 27 12 32
3 Barcelona 13 10 1 2 31 6 31
-------------------------
4 Sevilla 13 8 2 3 24 17 26
-------------------------
5 Valencia 13 7 3 3 24 12 24
6 Malaga 14 7 3 4 17 14 24
-------------------------
7 Villarreal 13 6 3 4 19 14 21
-------------------------
8 Celta Vigo 14 5 5 4 17 16 20
9 Athletic Club 14 5 3 6 12 15 18
10 Rayo Vallecano 13 5 2 6 16 24 17
11 Eibar 13 4 4 5 14 19 16
12 Espanyol 13 3 5 5 14 17 14
13 Getafe 13 4 2 7 10 18 14
14 Real Sociedad 13 3 4 6 15 16 13
15 Levante 13 3 3 7 10 28 12
16 Granada CF 13 2 5 6 7 22 11
17 Almeria 13 2 4 7 9 15 10
-------------------------
18 Cordoba 14 1 7 6 11 22 10
19 Deportivo Coruna 14 2 4 8 12 24 10
20 Elche 14 2 4 8 12 29 10
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, December 7
Rayo Vallecano v Sevilla (1100)
Barcelona v Espanyol (1600)
Villarreal v Real Sociedad (1800)
Granada CF v Valencia (2000)
Monday, December 8
Eibar v Almeria (1600)
Levante v Getafe (1800)