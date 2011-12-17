Dec 17 La Liga results and standings on
Saturday.
Athletic Bilbao 2 Real Zaragoza 1
Real Mallorca 1 Getafe 2
Sevilla 2 Real Madrid 6
Sporting Gijon 1 Espanyol 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 16 13 1 2 56 15 40
2 Barcelona 16 11 4 1 50 8 37
3 Valencia 15 9 3 3 24 16 30
-------------------------
4 Levante 15 9 2 4 24 17 29
-------------------------
5 Sevilla 16 6 6 4 18 17 24
6 Malaga 15 7 3 5 20 20 24
-------------------------
7 Espanyol 16 7 2 7 17 20 23
-------------------------
8 Athletic Bilbao 16 5 7 4 23 19 22
9 Osasuna 15 5 7 3 19 27 22
10 Atletico Madrid 15 5 4 6 23 25 19
11 Getafe 16 5 4 7 17 23 19
12 Real Mallorca 16 4 6 6 15 22 18
13 Real Sociedad 15 4 4 7 16 23 16
14 Real Betis 15 5 1 9 15 22 16
15 Granada CF 15 4 4 7 8 15 16
16 Rayo Vallecano 16 4 4 8 17 25 16
17 Villarreal 15 3 6 6 12 21 15
-------------------------
18 Sporting Gijon 16 4 3 9 16 27 15
19 Racing Santander 15 2 7 6 11 21 13
20 Real Zaragoza 16 2 4 10 13 31 10
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Playing on Sunday
Atletico Madrid v Real Betis (1100)
Granada CF v Levante (1500)
Osasuna v Villarreal (1700)
Racing Santander v Real Sociedad (1845)
Valencia v Malaga (2030)
