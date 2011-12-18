Dec 18 La Liga results and standings on Sunday.
Atletico Madrid 0 Real Betis 2
Granada CF 2 Levante 1
Osasuna 2 Villarreal 1
Racing Santander 0 Real Sociedad 0
Valencia 2 Malaga 0
Played on Saturday
Athletic Bilbao 2 Real Zaragoza 1
Real Mallorca 1 Getafe 2
Sevilla 2 Real Madrid 6
Sporting Gijon 1 Espanyol 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 16 13 1 2 56 15 40
2 Barcelona 16 11 4 1 50 8 37
3 Valencia 16 10 3 3 26 16 33
-------------------------
4 Levante 16 9 2 5 25 19 29
-------------------------
5 Osasuna 16 6 7 3 21 28 25
6 Sevilla 16 6 6 4 18 17 24
-------------------------
7 Malaga 16 7 3 6 20 22 24
-------------------------
8 Espanyol 16 7 2 7 17 20 23
9 Athletic Bilbao 16 5 7 4 23 19 22
10 Atletico Madrid 16 5 4 7 23 27 19
11 Real Betis 16 6 1 9 17 22 19
12 Getafe 16 5 4 7 17 23 19
13 Granada CF 16 5 4 7 10 16 19
14 Real Mallorca 16 4 6 6 15 22 18
15 Real Sociedad 16 4 5 7 16 23 17
16 Rayo Vallecano 16 4 4 8 17 25 16
17 Villarreal 16 3 6 7 13 23 15
-------------------------
18 Sporting Gijon 16 4 3 9 16 27 15
19 Racing Santander 16 2 8 6 11 21 14
20 Real Zaragoza 16 2 4 10 13 31 10
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
