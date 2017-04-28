Soccer-Di Francesco promises to bring attacking philosophy to Roma
ROME, June 14 Eusebio Di Francesco promised to bring his attacking philosophy to AS Roma as he was officially presented as their new coach on Wednesday.
April 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Friday Friday, April 28 Villarreal 3 Sporting Gijon 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 34 24 6 4 101 33 78 2 Real Madrid 33 24 6 3 90 38 78 3 Atletico Madrid 34 20 8 6 60 25 68 ------------------------- 4 Sevilla 34 20 8 6 60 40 68 ------------------------- 5 Villarreal 35 18 9 8 52 28 63 ------------------------- 6 Athletic Club 34 18 5 11 48 38 59 ------------------------- 7 Real Sociedad 34 18 4 12 52 47 58 ------------------------- 8 Eibar 34 14 9 11 52 45 51 9 Espanyol 34 13 11 10 45 44 50 10 Alaves 34 11 12 11 32 40 45 11 Celta Vigo 33 13 5 15 49 54 44 12 Valencia 34 11 7 16 49 59 40 13 Las Palmas 34 10 9 15 52 61 39 14 Malaga 34 10 9 15 40 49 39 15 Real Betis 34 10 7 17 37 53 37 16 Deportivo Coruna 34 7 10 17 37 57 31 17 Leganes 34 7 9 18 30 51 30 ------------------------- 18 Sporting Gijon 35 5 9 21 38 70 24 19 Granada CF 34 4 8 22 27 72 20 R20 Osasuna 34 3 9 22 35 82 18 ------------------------- R - Relegated 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 29 Real Sociedad v Granada CF (1100) Real Madrid v Valencia (1415) Las Palmas v Atletico Madrid (1630) Espanyol v Barcelona (1845) Sunday, April 30 Osasuna v Deportivo Coruna (1000) Real Betis v Alaves (1415) Eibar v Leganes (1630) Celta Vigo v Athletic Club (1845) Monday, May 1 Malaga v Sevilla (1900)
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 HIFK 0 SJK 2 KuPS 2 VPS 2 PS Kemi 3 IFK Mariehamn 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 12 7 4 1 28 6 25 ------------------------- 2 VPS 13 5 5 3 19 20 20 3 KuPS 12 5 4 3 17 14 19 ------------------------- 4 Inter Turku 11 5 3 3 19 11 18 ------------------------- 5 IFK Mariehamn 12 4 5 3 17
TIRANA, June 14 Albania coach Gianni De Biasi resigned on Wednesday after six years in charge during which he led them to Euro 2016, their first and only appearance at a major tournament.