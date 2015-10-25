Oct 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday Sunday, October 25 Atletico Madrid 2 Valencia 1 Barcelona 3 Eibar 1 Las Palmas 0 Villarreal 0 Levante 0 Real Sociedad 4 Saturday, October 24 Celta Vigo 1 Real Madrid 3 Granada CF 1 Real Betis 1 Malaga 2 Deportivo Coruna 0 Sevilla 5 Getafe 0 Friday, October 23 Rayo Vallecano 3 Espanyol 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Madrid 9 6 3 0 21 3 21 2 Barcelona 9 7 0 2 20 12 21 3 Atletico Madrid 9 6 1 2 14 5 19 ------------------------- 4 Celta Vigo 9 5 3 1 18 11 18 ------------------------- 5 Villarreal 9 5 2 2 13 7 17 ------------------------- 6 Deportivo Coruna 9 3 4 2 14 11 13 ------------------------- 7 Eibar 9 3 4 2 12 10 13 ------------------------- 8 Sevilla 9 3 3 3 13 12 12 9 Valencia 9 3 3 3 8 7 12 10 Real Betis 9 3 3 3 9 13 12 11 Espanyol 9 4 0 5 10 20 12 12 Getafe 9 3 1 5 10 13 10 13 Rayo Vallecano 9 3 1 5 11 17 10 14 Real Sociedad 9 2 3 4 10 9 9 15 Sporting Gijon 8 2 3 3 10 11 9 16 Malaga 9 2 3 4 5 7 9 17 Athletic Club 8 2 2 4 10 12 8 ------------------------- 18 Las Palmas 9 1 3 5 6 13 6 19 Granada CF 9 1 3 5 9 17 6 20 Levante 9 1 3 5 6 19 6 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, October 26 Athletic Club v Sporting Gijon (1930)