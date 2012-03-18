Soccer-Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
March 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from La Liga on Sunday. Athletic Bilbao 0 Valencia 3 Levante 1 Villarreal 0 Real Mallorca 2 Atletico Madrid 1 Real Madrid 1 Malaga 1 Saturday, March 17 Getafe 1 Real Sociedad 0 Granada CF 2 Sporting Gijon 1 Rayo Vallecano 3 Real Betis 0 Real Zaragoza 1 Osasuna 1 Sevilla 0 Barcelona 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Madrid 27 23 2 2 89 24 71 2 Barcelona 27 19 6 2 77 19 63 3 Valencia 27 13 8 6 43 31 47 ------------------------- 4 Levante 27 12 5 10 38 37 41 ------------------------- 5 Malaga 27 12 5 10 38 38 41 6 Osasuna 27 9 12 6 32 41 39 ------------------------- 7 Athletic Bilbao 27 9 10 8 42 37 37 ------------------------- 8 Rayo Vallecano 27 11 4 12 40 43 37 9 Atletico Madrid 27 9 9 9 37 33 36 10 Espanyol 26 10 6 10 32 35 36 11 Getafe 27 9 8 10 28 35 35 12 Sevilla 27 8 9 10 27 31 33 13 Real Mallorca 27 8 9 10 28 33 33 14 Real Sociedad 27 9 6 12 30 37 33 15 Granada CF 27 9 4 14 24 38 31 16 Real Betis 27 9 3 15 31 41 30 17 Villarreal 27 6 9 12 27 41 27 ------------------------- 18 Racing Santander 26 4 12 10 21 37 24 19 Sporting Gijon 27 6 6 15 25 50 24 20 Real Zaragoza 27 4 7 16 22 50 19 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, March 19 Espanyol v Racing Santander (2000)
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.
