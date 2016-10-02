Oct 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 2
Celta Vigo 4 Barcelona 3
Malaga 2 Athletic Club 1
Espanyol 0 Villarreal 0
Real Madrid 1 Eibar 1
Valencia 0 Atletico Madrid 2
Saturday, October 1
Deportivo Coruna 2 Sporting Gijon 1
Granada CF 0 Leganes 1
Osasuna 2 Las Palmas 2
Sevilla 2 Alaves 1
Friday, September 30
Real Sociedad 1 Real Betis 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Atletico Madrid 7 4 3 0 14 2 15
2 Real Madrid 7 4 3 0 16 7 15
3 Sevilla 7 4 2 1 13 10 14
4 Barcelona 7 4 1 2 22 10 13
5 Villarreal 7 3 4 0 9 4 13
6 Athletic Club 7 4 0 3 10 8 12
7 Las Palmas 7 3 2 2 16 13 11
8 Eibar 7 3 2 2 9 7 11
9 Real Sociedad 7 3 1 3 9 9 10
10 Celta Vigo 7 3 1 3 9 11 10
11 Leganes 7 3 1 3 7 10 10
12 Alaves 7 2 3 2 8 7 9
13 Deportivo Coruna 7 2 2 3 5 6 8
14 Malaga 7 2 2 3 7 9 8
15 Real Betis 7 2 2 3 8 12 8
16 Sporting Gijon 7 2 1 4 6 16 7
17 Espanyol 7 1 3 3 9 14 6
17 Valencia 7 2 0 5 9 14 6
19 Osasuna 7 0 3 4 7 15 3
20 Granada CF 7 0 2 5 7 16 2
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
19-20: Relegation