Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Nov 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Friday Friday, November 23 Real Sociedad 0 Osasuna 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 12 11 1 0 39 15 34 2 Atletico Madrid 12 10 1 1 25 11 31 3 Real Madrid 12 8 2 2 32 9 26 ------------------------- 4 Levante 12 6 2 4 15 16 20 ------------------------- 5 Malaga 12 5 4 3 15 9 19 6 Real Betis 12 6 1 5 19 22 19 ------------------------- 7 Sevilla 12 5 3 4 18 14 18 ------------------------- 8 Valencia 12 5 3 4 16 14 18 9 Real Sociedad 13 5 2 6 16 16 17 10 Getafe 12 5 1 6 14 19 16 11 Rayo Vallecano 12 5 1 6 16 29 16 12 Real Valladolid 12 4 3 5 17 14 15 13 Real Zaragoza 12 5 0 7 15 21 15 14 Athletic Bilbao 12 4 2 6 17 26 14 15 Real Mallorca 12 3 3 6 13 20 12 16 Celta Vigo 12 3 2 7 14 18 11 17 Granada CF 12 3 2 7 11 19 11 ------------------------- 18 Osasuna 13 2 4 7 11 15 10 19 Deportivo Coruna 12 2 4 6 18 27 10 20 Espanyol 12 2 3 7 13 20 9 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, November 24 Rayo Vallecano v Real Mallorca (1500) Real Valladolid v Granada CF (1700) Malaga v Valencia (1900) Real Betis v Real Madrid (2100) Sunday, November 25 Espanyol v Getafe (1100) Athletic Bilbao v Deportivo Coruna (1600) Atletico Madrid v Sevilla (1800) Levante v Barcelona (2000) Monday, November 26 Real Zaragoza v Celta Vigo (2000)
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.