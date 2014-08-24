Aug 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 24
Celta Vigo 3 Getafe 1
Eibar 1 Real Sociedad 0
Barcelona 3 Elche 0
Levante 0 Villarreal 2
Saturday, August 23
Granada CF 2 Deportivo Coruna 1
Malaga 1 Athletic Club 0
Sevilla 1 Valencia 1
Almeria 1 Espanyol 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
2 Celta Vigo 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
3 Villarreal 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
-------------------------
4 Granada CF 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
-------------------------
5 Eibar 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
5 Malaga 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
-------------------------
7 Espanyol 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
7 Sevilla 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
7 Almeria 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
7 Valencia 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
-------------------------
Atletico Madrid 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cordoba 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rayo Vallecano 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Real Madrid 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
15 Deportivo Coruna 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
16 Athletic Club 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
16 Real Sociedad 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
-------------------------
18 Getafe 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
19 Levante 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
20 Elche 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7-10: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, August 25
Real Madrid v Cordoba (1800)
Rayo Vallecano v Atletico Madrid (2000)