Sept 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday Saturday, September 19 Eibar 0 Atletico Madrid 2 Real Madrid 1 Granada CF 0 Real Sociedad 2 Espanyol 3 Valencia 0 Real Betis 0 Friday, September 18 Getafe 1 Malaga 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Madrid 4 3 1 0 12 0 10 2 Atletico Madrid 4 3 0 1 7 2 9 3 Barcelona 3 3 0 0 4 1 9 ------------------------- 4 Celta Vigo 3 2 1 0 8 4 7 ------------------------- 5 Villarreal 3 2 1 0 7 3 7 ------------------------- 6 Eibar 4 2 1 1 5 3 7 ------------------------- 7 Valencia 4 1 3 0 2 1 6 ------------------------- 8 Espanyol 4 2 0 2 5 11 6 9 Deportivo Coruna 3 1 2 0 4 2 5 10 Real Betis 4 1 2 1 2 6 5 11 Athletic Club 3 1 0 2 3 4 3 12 Getafe 4 1 0 3 3 6 3 13 Granada CF 4 1 0 3 4 8 3 14 Las Palmas 3 0 2 1 3 4 2 15 Levante 3 0 2 1 2 3 2 16 Sporting Gijon 3 0 2 1 0 1 2 17 Real Sociedad 4 0 2 2 2 4 2 ------------------------- 18 Malaga 4 0 2 2 0 2 2 19 Sevilla 3 0 2 1 1 4 2 20 Rayo Vallecano 3 0 1 2 1 6 1 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 20 Sevilla v Celta Vigo (1000) Deportivo Coruna v Sporting Gijon (1400) Villarreal v Athletic Club (1615) Barcelona v Levante (1830) Las Palmas v Rayo Vallecano (1830)