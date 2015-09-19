Sept 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 19
Eibar 0 Atletico Madrid 2
Real Madrid 1 Granada CF 0
Real Sociedad 2 Espanyol 3
Valencia 0 Real Betis 0
Friday, September 18
Getafe 1 Malaga 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 4 3 1 0 12 0 10
2 Atletico Madrid 4 3 0 1 7 2 9
3 Barcelona 3 3 0 0 4 1 9
-------------------------
4 Celta Vigo 3 2 1 0 8 4 7
-------------------------
5 Villarreal 3 2 1 0 7 3 7
-------------------------
6 Eibar 4 2 1 1 5 3 7
-------------------------
7 Valencia 4 1 3 0 2 1 6
-------------------------
8 Espanyol 4 2 0 2 5 11 6
9 Deportivo Coruna 3 1 2 0 4 2 5
10 Real Betis 4 1 2 1 2 6 5
11 Athletic Club 3 1 0 2 3 4 3
12 Getafe 4 1 0 3 3 6 3
13 Granada CF 4 1 0 3 4 8 3
14 Las Palmas 3 0 2 1 3 4 2
15 Levante 3 0 2 1 2 3 2
16 Sporting Gijon 3 0 2 1 0 1 2
17 Real Sociedad 4 0 2 2 2 4 2
-------------------------
18 Malaga 4 0 2 2 0 2 2
19 Sevilla 3 0 2 1 1 4 2
20 Rayo Vallecano 3 0 1 2 1 6 1
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 20
Sevilla v Celta Vigo (1000)
Deportivo Coruna v Sporting Gijon (1400)
Villarreal v Athletic Club (1615)
Barcelona v Levante (1830)
Las Palmas v Rayo Vallecano (1830)