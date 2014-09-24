Sept 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, September 24
Eibar 1 Villarreal 1
Granada CF 0 Levante 1
Malaga 0 Barcelona 0
Rayo Vallecano 2 Athletic Club 1
Sevilla 1 Real Sociedad 0
Almeria 0 Atletico Madrid 1
Tuesday, September 23
Celta Vigo 2 Deportivo Coruna 1
Real Madrid 5 Elche 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 5 4 1 0 11 0 13
2 Sevilla 5 4 1 0 9 3 13
3 Atletico Madrid 5 3 2 0 7 4 11
-------------------------
4 Valencia 4 3 1 0 10 2 10
-------------------------
5 Real Madrid 5 3 0 2 18 9 9
6 Celta Vigo 5 2 3 0 10 7 9
-------------------------
7 Villarreal 5 2 2 1 7 4 8
-------------------------
8 Granada CF 5 2 2 1 4 3 8
9 Eibar 5 2 1 2 5 4 7
10 Malaga 5 1 3 1 3 5 6
11 Almeria 5 1 2 2 4 5 5
12 Rayo Vallecano 5 1 2 2 8 10 5
13 Real Sociedad 5 1 1 3 7 8 4
14 Deportivo Coruna 5 1 1 3 7 14 4
15 Elche 5 1 1 3 5 13 4
16 Levante 5 1 1 3 1 10 4
17 Athletic Club 5 1 0 4 4 6 3
-------------------------
18 Getafe 4 1 0 3 2 8 3
19 Espanyol 4 0 2 2 5 8 2
20 Cordoba 4 0 2 2 3 7 2
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Thursday, September 25
Espanyol v Getafe (1800)
Valencia v Cordoba (2000)
Friday, September 26
Elche v Celta Vigo (1900)
Saturday, September 27
Villarreal v Real Madrid (1400)
Barcelona v Granada CF (1600)
Atletico Madrid v Sevilla (1800)
Athletic Club v Eibar (2000)
Levante v Rayo Vallecano (2000)
Sunday, September 28
Getafe v Malaga (1000)
Deportivo Coruna v Almeria (1500)
Real Sociedad v Valencia (1700)
Cordoba v Espanyol (1900)