Sept 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Wednesday Wednesday, September 24 Eibar 1 Villarreal 1 Granada CF 0 Levante 1 Malaga 0 Barcelona 0 Rayo Vallecano 2 Athletic Club 1 Sevilla 1 Real Sociedad 0 Almeria 0 Atletico Madrid 1 Tuesday, September 23 Celta Vigo 2 Deportivo Coruna 1 Real Madrid 5 Elche 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 5 4 1 0 11 0 13 2 Sevilla 5 4 1 0 9 3 13 3 Atletico Madrid 5 3 2 0 7 4 11 ------------------------- 4 Valencia 4 3 1 0 10 2 10 ------------------------- 5 Real Madrid 5 3 0 2 18 9 9 6 Celta Vigo 5 2 3 0 10 7 9 ------------------------- 7 Villarreal 5 2 2 1 7 4 8 ------------------------- 8 Granada CF 5 2 2 1 4 3 8 9 Eibar 5 2 1 2 5 4 7 10 Malaga 5 1 3 1 3 5 6 11 Almeria 5 1 2 2 4 5 5 12 Rayo Vallecano 5 1 2 2 8 10 5 13 Real Sociedad 5 1 1 3 7 8 4 14 Deportivo Coruna 5 1 1 3 7 14 4 15 Elche 5 1 1 3 5 13 4 16 Levante 5 1 1 3 1 10 4 17 Athletic Club 5 1 0 4 4 6 3 ------------------------- 18 Getafe 4 1 0 3 2 8 3 19 Espanyol 4 0 2 2 5 8 2 20 Cordoba 4 0 2 2 3 7 2 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, September 25 Espanyol v Getafe (1800) Valencia v Cordoba (2000) Friday, September 26 Elche v Celta Vigo (1900) Saturday, September 27 Villarreal v Real Madrid (1400) Barcelona v Granada CF (1600) Atletico Madrid v Sevilla (1800) Athletic Club v Eibar (2000) Levante v Rayo Vallecano (2000) Sunday, September 28 Getafe v Malaga (1000) Deportivo Coruna v Almeria (1500) Real Sociedad v Valencia (1700) Cordoba v Espanyol (1900)