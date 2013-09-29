Sept 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 29
Celta Vigo 0 Elche 1
Osasuna 0 Levante 1
Espanyol 0 Getafe 2
Real Betis 1 Villarreal 0
Saturday, September 28
Real Madrid 0 Atletico Madrid 1
Real Sociedad 1 Sevilla 1
Almeria 0 Barcelona 2
Valencia 1 Rayo Vallecano 0
Friday, September 27
Real Valladolid 2 Malaga 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 7 7 0 0 24 5 21
2 Atletico Madrid 7 7 0 0 19 5 21
3 Real Madrid 7 5 1 1 14 7 16
-------------------------
4 Villarreal 7 4 2 1 12 7 14
-------------------------
5 Athletic Club 6 4 0 2 12 10 12
6 Valencia 7 4 0 3 10 10 12
-------------------------
7 Espanyol 7 3 2 2 10 9 11
-------------------------
8 Getafe 7 3 1 3 9 10 10
9 Levante 7 2 4 1 6 11 10
10 Malaga 7 2 3 2 11 6 9
11 Real Betis 7 2 2 3 7 7 8
12 Real Sociedad 7 1 4 2 6 8 7
13 Sevilla 7 1 3 3 11 13 6
14 Celta Vigo 7 1 3 3 7 10 6
15 Real Valladolid 7 1 3 3 6 9 6
16 Elche 7 1 3 3 6 10 6
17 Granada CF 6 1 2 3 3 5 5
-------------------------
18 Almeria 7 0 3 4 10 17 3
19 Osasuna 7 1 0 6 5 13 3
20 Rayo Vallecano 7 1 0 6 5 21 3
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
