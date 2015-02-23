Soccer-FIFA looks to ease the fixture burden on players
ZURICH, March 23 FIFA needs to take care of the players when it plans the next international match calendar, the head of a key committee at soccer's governing body told Reuters on Thursday.
Feb 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Monday Monday, February 23 Levante 2 Granada CF 1 Sunday, February 22 Athletic Club 1 Rayo Vallecano 0 Elche 0 Real Madrid 2 Real Sociedad 4 Sevilla 3 Villarreal 1 Eibar 0 Saturday, February 21 Atletico Madrid 3 Almeria 0 Cordoba 1 Valencia 2 Deportivo Coruna 0 Celta Vigo 2 Barcelona 0 Malaga 1 Friday, February 20 Getafe 2 Espanyol 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Madrid 24 20 0 4 74 22 60 2 Barcelona 24 18 2 4 67 14 56 3 Atletico Madrid 24 17 2 5 50 22 53 ------------------------- 4 Valencia 24 15 5 4 43 21 50 ------------------------- 5 Sevilla 24 14 3 7 42 30 45 6 Villarreal 24 13 5 6 38 22 44 ------------------------- 7 Malaga 24 11 5 8 26 27 38 ------------------------- 8 Celta Vigo 24 8 7 9 25 24 31 9 Espanyol 24 8 5 11 31 36 29 10 Real Sociedad 24 6 9 9 28 34 27 11 Eibar 24 7 6 11 25 33 27 12 Athletic Club 24 7 6 11 21 31 27 13 Getafe 24 7 5 12 20 32 26 14 Rayo Vallecano 24 8 2 14 24 41 26 15 Deportivo Coruna 24 6 6 12 20 38 24 16 Almeria 24 6 5 13 22 39 23 17 Elche 24 6 5 13 21 44 23 ------------------------- 18 Levante 24 5 7 12 19 44 22 19 Granada CF 24 3 10 11 15 37 19 20 Cordoba 24 3 9 12 18 38 18 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
PARIS, March 23 Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has asked France coach Didier Deschamps for an explanation on why he was not selected for Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg.