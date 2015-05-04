May 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Monday
Monday, May 4
Almeria 2 Celta Vigo 2
Sunday, May 3
Getafe 1 Granada CF 2
Malaga 1 Elche 2
Espanyol 1 Rayo Vallecano 1
Valencia 3 Eibar 1
Saturday, May 2
Atletico Madrid 0 Athletic Club 0
Cordoba 0 Barcelona 8
Deportivo Coruna 1 Villarreal 1
Sevilla 2 Real Madrid 3
Friday, May 1
Real Sociedad 3 Levante 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 35 28 3 4 105 19 87
2 Real Madrid 35 28 1 6 105 32 85
3 Atletico Madrid 35 23 7 5 65 26 76
-------------------------
4 Valencia 35 21 9 5 64 27 72
-------------------------
5 Sevilla 35 21 6 8 65 41 69
-------------------------
6 Villarreal 35 14 12 9 45 32 54
-------------------------
7 Athletic Club 35 13 9 13 34 38 48
-------------------------
8 Malaga 35 13 8 14 37 42 47
9 Celta Vigo 35 12 10 13 42 40 46
10 Espanyol 35 12 10 13 42 44 46
11 Real Sociedad 35 10 13 12 40 44 43
12 Rayo Vallecano 35 13 4 18 40 63 43
13 Elche 35 11 7 17 33 58 40
14 Getafe 35 10 6 19 29 54 36
15 Levante 35 9 8 18 32 63 35
16 Almeria 35 8 8 19 31 57 32
17 Eibar 35 8 7 20 30 52 31
-------------------------
18 Deportivo Coruna 35 6 12 17 30 57 30
19 Granada CF 35 5 13 17 24 64 28
R20 Cordoba 35 3 11 21 21 61 20
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation