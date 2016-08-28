Aug 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday Sunday, August 28 Alaves 0 Sporting Gijon 0 Athletic Club 0 Barcelona 1 Las Palmas 5 Granada CF 1 Villarreal 0 Sevilla 0 Saturday, August 27 Eibar 1 Valencia 0 Leganes 0 Atletico Madrid 0 Osasuna 0 Real Sociedad 2 Real Madrid 2 Celta Vigo 1 Friday, August 26 Espanyol 2 Malaga 2 Real Betis 0 Deportivo Coruna 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Las Palmas 2 2 0 0 9 3 6 2 Barcelona 2 2 0 0 7 2 6 3 Real Madrid 2 2 0 0 5 1 6 ------------------------- 4 Sevilla 2 1 1 0 6 4 4 ------------------------- 5 Deportivo Coruna 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 5 Sporting Gijon 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 ------------------------- 7 Leganes 2 1 1 0 1 0 4 ------------------------- 8 Eibar 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 9 Real Sociedad 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 10 Malaga 2 0 2 0 3 3 2 11 Alaves 2 0 2 0 1 1 2 11 Atletico Madrid 2 0 2 0 1 1 2 11 Villarreal 2 0 2 0 1 1 2 14 Espanyol 2 0 1 1 6 8 1 15 Osasuna 2 0 1 1 1 3 1 16 Granada CF 2 0 1 1 2 6 1 16 Real Betis 2 0 1 1 2 6 1 ------------------------- 18 Athletic Club 2 0 0 2 1 3 0 18 Celta Vigo 2 0 0 2 1 3 0 20 Valencia 2 0 0 2 2 5 0 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation