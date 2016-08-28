Aug 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 28
Alaves 0 Sporting Gijon 0
Athletic Club 0 Barcelona 1
Las Palmas 5 Granada CF 1
Villarreal 0 Sevilla 0
Saturday, August 27
Eibar 1 Valencia 0
Leganes 0 Atletico Madrid 0
Osasuna 0 Real Sociedad 2
Real Madrid 2 Celta Vigo 1
Friday, August 26
Espanyol 2 Malaga 2
Real Betis 0 Deportivo Coruna 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Las Palmas 2 2 0 0 9 3 6
2 Barcelona 2 2 0 0 7 2 6
3 Real Madrid 2 2 0 0 5 1 6
-------------------------
4 Sevilla 2 1 1 0 6 4 4
-------------------------
5 Deportivo Coruna 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
5 Sporting Gijon 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
-------------------------
7 Leganes 2 1 1 0 1 0 4
-------------------------
8 Eibar 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
9 Real Sociedad 2 1 0 1 2 3 3
10 Malaga 2 0 2 0 3 3 2
11 Alaves 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
11 Atletico Madrid 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
11 Villarreal 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
14 Espanyol 2 0 1 1 6 8 1
15 Osasuna 2 0 1 1 1 3 1
16 Granada CF 2 0 1 1 2 6 1
16 Real Betis 2 0 1 1 2 6 1
-------------------------
18 Athletic Club 2 0 0 2 1 3 0
18 Celta Vigo 2 0 0 2 1 3 0
20 Valencia 2 0 0 2 2 5 0
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation