Feb 6 La Liga results and standings on
Monday
Granada CF 2 Malaga 1
Played on Sunday
Atletico Madrid 0 Valencia 0
Real Zaragoza 1 Rayo Vallecano 2
Sevilla 1 Villarreal 2
Sporting Gijon 1 Osasuna 1
Played on Saturday
Athletic Bilbao 3 Espanyol 3
Barcelona 2 Real Sociedad 1
Getafe 0 Real Madrid 1
Levante 1 Racing Santander 1
Real Mallorca 1 Real Betis 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 21 18 1 2 71 19 55
2 Barcelona 21 14 6 1 61 13 48
3 Valencia 21 10 7 4 31 22 37
-------------------------
4 Levante 21 9 5 7 27 25 32
-------------------------
5 Espanyol 21 9 5 7 25 24 32
6 Athletic Bilbao 21 7 9 5 33 28 30
-------------------------
7 Atletico Madrid 21 8 6 7 31 27 30
-------------------------
8 Malaga 21 8 4 9 25 31 28
9 Osasuna 21 6 10 5 23 33 28
10 Getafe 21 7 6 8 22 27 27
11 Sevilla 21 6 8 7 22 24 26
12 Rayo Vallecano 21 7 4 10 25 32 25
13 Real Mallorca 21 6 7 8 18 25 25
14 Granada CF 21 7 4 10 16 28 25
15 Real Sociedad 21 6 6 9 23 30 24
16 Real Betis 21 7 2 12 23 30 23
17 Villarreal 21 5 8 8 20 29 23
-------------------------
18 Racing Santander 21 4 10 7 18 26 22
19 Sporting Gijon 21 5 4 12 20 39 19
20 Real Zaragoza 21 2 6 13 16 38 12
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports)