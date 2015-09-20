Sept 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 20
Deportivo Coruna 2 Sporting Gijon 3
Barcelona 4 Levante 1
Las Palmas 0 Rayo Vallecano 1
Sevilla 1 Celta Vigo 2
Villarreal 3 Athletic Club 1
Saturday, September 19
Eibar 0 Atletico Madrid 2
Real Madrid 1 Granada CF 0
Real Sociedad 2 Espanyol 3
Valencia 0 Real Betis 0
Friday, September 18
Getafe 1 Malaga 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 4 4 0 0 8 2 12
2 Real Madrid 4 3 1 0 12 0 10
3 Villarreal 4 3 1 0 10 4 10
-------------------------
4 Celta Vigo 4 3 1 0 10 5 10
-------------------------
5 Atletico Madrid 4 3 0 1 7 2 9
-------------------------
6 Eibar 4 2 1 1 5 3 7
-------------------------
7 Valencia 4 1 3 0 2 1 6
-------------------------
8 Espanyol 4 2 0 2 5 11 6
9 Deportivo Coruna 4 1 2 1 6 5 5
10 Sporting Gijon 4 1 2 1 3 3 5
11 Real Betis 4 1 2 1 2 6 5
12 Rayo Vallecano 4 1 1 2 2 6 4
13 Athletic Club 4 1 0 3 4 7 3
14 Getafe 4 1 0 3 3 6 3
15 Granada CF 4 1 0 3 4 8 3
16 Las Palmas 4 0 2 2 3 5 2
17 Real Sociedad 4 0 2 2 2 4 2
-------------------------
18 Malaga 4 0 2 2 0 2 2
19 Levante 4 0 2 2 3 7 2
20 Sevilla 4 0 2 2 2 6 2
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation