Soccer-Three players among 18 people on La Liga match-fixing charges
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
April 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from La Liga on Sunday. Malaga 1 Valencia 0 Rayo Vallecano 0 Barcelona 7 Real Betis 2 Atletico Madrid 2 Real Madrid 3 Sevilla 0 Real Zaragoza 2 Athletic Bilbao 0 Saturday, April 28 Getafe 1 Real Mallorca 3 Levante 3 Granada CF 1 Espanyol 0 Sporting Gijon 3 Real Sociedad 3 Racing Santander 0 Villarreal 1 Osasuna 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Madrid 35 29 4 2 112 30 91 2 Barcelona 35 26 6 3 104 26 84 3 Valencia 35 15 10 10 54 43 55 ------------------------- 4 Malaga 35 16 7 12 51 47 55 ------------------------- 5 Levante 35 15 7 13 51 48 52 6 Atletico Madrid 35 13 10 12 49 44 49 ------------------------- 7 Athletic Bilbao 35 12 12 11 49 46 48 ------------------------- 8 Osasuna 35 11 15 9 39 55 48 9 Sevilla 35 12 10 13 41 42 46 10 Real Mallorca 35 12 10 13 39 42 46 11 Espanyol 35 12 9 14 44 49 45 12 Getafe 35 12 9 14 39 48 45 13 Real Sociedad 35 11 10 14 44 50 43 14 Real Betis 35 12 7 16 42 51 43 15 Rayo Vallecano 35 12 4 19 50 67 40 16 Granada CF 35 11 6 18 32 52 39 17 Villarreal 35 8 14 13 36 49 38 ------------------------- 18 Sporting Gijon 35 9 7 19 38 64 34 19 Real Zaragoza 35 9 7 19 31 60 34 R20 Racing Santander 35 4 14 17 24 56 26 ------------------------- R - Relegated 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.
Feb 16 Massimiliano Allegri faces a conundrum as he looks to steer Juventus towards their sixth successive league title and the status of legends.