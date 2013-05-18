Soccer-Sturridge's Liverpool future to be discussed after season
March 1 Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge's future at the Merseyside club will be assessed at the end of the season, manager Juergen Klopp has said.
May 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday Saturday, May 18 Getafe 0 Valencia 1 Granada CF 3 Osasuna 0 Sevilla 1 Real Sociedad 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Barcelona 35 29 4 2 107 38 91 2 Real Madrid 36 25 6 5 96 37 81 3 Atletico Madrid 36 22 6 8 62 30 72 ------------------------- 4 Real Sociedad 36 17 11 8 66 46 62 ------------------------- 5 Valencia 36 18 8 10 63 50 62 6 Malaga 36 15 9 12 49 45 54 7 Real Betis 35 15 7 13 52 54 52 ------------------------- 8 Sevilla 36 13 8 15 53 49 47 9 Getafe 36 13 8 15 42 53 47 10 Rayo Vallecano 35 14 4 17 43 61 46 11 Espanyol 35 11 11 13 43 47 44 12 Real Valladolid 35 11 10 14 46 50 43 13 Levante 35 11 9 15 36 53 42 14 Athletic Bilbao 35 11 8 16 40 61 41 15 Granada CF 36 10 9 17 35 53 39 16 Osasuna 36 9 9 18 29 45 36 17 Real Zaragoza 35 9 7 19 35 53 34 ------------------------- 18 Deportivo Coruna 35 7 11 17 44 66 32 19 Celta Vigo 36 8 7 21 34 52 31 20 Real Mallorca 35 7 8 20 38 70 29 ------------------------- C - Champion 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-7: Europa League 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 19 Levante v Rayo Vallecano (1000) Deportivo Coruna v Espanyol (1500) Real Zaragoza v Athletic Bilbao (1700) Barcelona v Real Valladolid (1900) Monday, May 20 Real Mallorca v Real Betis (2000)
March 1 Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge's future at the Merseyside club will be assessed at the end of the season, manager Juergen Klopp has said.
March 1 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Wednesday 20 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 18 Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 16 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 13 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 10 Sergi Enrich (Eibar) 9 Kevin Gameiro (Atletico Madrid) Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Gerard (Espanyol) Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Mad
March 1 Leicester City defender Danny Simpson has backed interim manager Craig Shakespeare to take up the role on a permanent basis following Monday's comprehensive victory against Liverpool.