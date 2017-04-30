Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 on Thursday, June 15
We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)
April 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday Sunday, April 30 Celta Vigo 0 Athletic Club 3 Eibar 2 Leganes 0 Osasuna 2 Deportivo Coruna 2 Real Betis 1 Alaves 4 Saturday, April 29 Las Palmas 0 Atletico Madrid 5 Espanyol 0 Barcelona 3 Real Madrid 2 Valencia 1 Real Sociedad 2 Granada CF 1 Friday, April 28 Villarreal 3 Sporting Gijon 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 35 25 6 4 104 33 81 2 Real Madrid 34 25 6 3 92 39 81 3 Atletico Madrid 35 21 8 6 65 25 71 ------------------------- 4 Sevilla 34 20 8 6 60 40 68 ------------------------- 5 Villarreal 35 18 9 8 52 28 63 ------------------------- 6 Athletic Club 35 19 5 11 51 38 62 ------------------------- 7 Real Sociedad 35 19 4 12 54 48 61 ------------------------- 8 Eibar 35 15 9 11 54 45 54 9 Espanyol 35 13 11 11 45 47 50 10 Alaves 35 12 12 11 36 41 48 11 Celta Vigo 34 13 5 16 49 57 44 12 Valencia 35 11 7 17 50 61 40 13 Malaga 34 10 9 15 40 49 39 14 Las Palmas 35 10 9 16 52 66 39 15 Real Betis 35 10 7 18 38 57 37 16 Deportivo Coruna 35 7 11 17 39 59 32 17 Leganes 35 7 9 19 30 53 30 ------------------------- 18 Sporting Gijon 35 5 9 21 38 70 24 R19 Granada CF 35 4 8 23 28 74 20 R20 Osasuna 35 3 10 22 37 84 19 ------------------------- R - Relegated 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, May 1 Malaga v Sevilla (1900)
We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 Deportivo Municipal 1 Union Comercio 0 Juan Aurich 1 Universitario 1 Tuesday, June 13 Real Garcilaso 1 Sporting Cristal 0 Sport Huancayo 2 Academia Cantolao 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 UTC 3 2 1 0 5 1 7 ------------------------- 2 Ayacucho FC 3 2 1 0 8 5 7 3 Sport Huancayo 4 2 1 1 5 3
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 Clan Juvenil 2 Emelec 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Delfin 18 10 8 0 26 10 38 ------------------------- 2 Independiente del Valle 18 10 5 3 26 14 35 3 Emelec 16 8 8 0 24 12 32 4 Barcelona SC 16 9 4 3 27 14 31 5 Deportivo Cuenca 18 6 7 5 21 19 25 6 Macara