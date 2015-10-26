Oct 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Monday
Monday, October 26
Athletic Club 3 Sporting Gijon 0
Sunday, October 25
Atletico Madrid 2 Valencia 1
Barcelona 3 Eibar 1
Las Palmas 0 Villarreal 0
Levante 0 Real Sociedad 4
Saturday, October 24
Celta Vigo 1 Real Madrid 3
Granada CF 1 Real Betis 1
Malaga 2 Deportivo Coruna 0
Sevilla 5 Getafe 0
Friday, October 23
Rayo Vallecano 3 Espanyol 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 9 6 3 0 21 3 21
2 Barcelona 9 7 0 2 20 12 21
3 Atletico Madrid 9 6 1 2 14 5 19
-------------------------
4 Celta Vigo 9 5 3 1 18 11 18
-------------------------
5 Villarreal 9 5 2 2 13 7 17
-------------------------
6 Deportivo Coruna 9 3 4 2 14 11 13
-------------------------
7 Eibar 9 3 4 2 12 10 13
-------------------------
8 Sevilla 9 3 3 3 13 12 12
9 Valencia 9 3 3 3 8 7 12
10 Real Betis 9 3 3 3 9 13 12
11 Espanyol 9 4 0 5 10 20 12
12 Athletic Club 9 3 2 4 13 12 11
13 Getafe 9 3 1 5 10 13 10
14 Rayo Vallecano 9 3 1 5 11 17 10
15 Real Sociedad 9 2 3 4 10 9 9
16 Malaga 9 2 3 4 5 7 9
17 Sporting Gijon 9 2 3 4 10 14 9
-------------------------
18 Las Palmas 9 1 3 5 6 13 6
19 Granada CF 9 1 3 5 9 17 6
20 Levante 9 1 3 5 6 19 6
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation