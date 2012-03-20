Soccer-Free agent Carvalho joins Shanghai SIPG - report
Feb 15 Former Real Madrid and Chelsea centre back Ricardo Carvalho has joined Shanghai SIPG as a free agent, China's Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.
March 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from La Liga on Tuesday. Barcelona 5 Granada CF 3 Osasuna 0 Getafe 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Madrid 27 23 2 2 89 24 71 2 Barcelona 28 20 6 2 82 22 66 3 Valencia 27 13 8 6 43 31 47 ------------------------- 4 Levante 27 12 5 10 38 37 41 ------------------------- 5 Malaga 27 12 5 10 38 38 41 6 Osasuna 28 9 13 6 32 41 40 ------------------------- 7 Espanyol 27 11 6 10 35 36 39 ------------------------- 8 Athletic Bilbao 27 9 10 8 42 37 37 9 Rayo Vallecano 27 11 4 12 40 43 37 10 Atletico Madrid 27 9 9 9 37 33 36 11 Getafe 28 9 9 10 28 35 36 12 Sevilla 27 8 9 10 27 31 33 13 Real Mallorca 27 8 9 10 28 33 33 14 Real Sociedad 27 9 6 12 30 37 33 15 Granada CF 28 9 4 15 27 43 31 16 Real Betis 27 9 3 15 31 41 30 17 Villarreal 27 6 9 12 27 41 27 ------------------------- 18 Racing Santander 27 4 12 11 22 40 24 19 Sporting Gijon 27 6 6 15 25 50 24 20 Real Zaragoza 27 4 7 16 22 50 19 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, March 21 Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao (1900) Real Sociedad v Levante (1900) Sporting Gijon v Real Mallorca (1900) Valencia v Real Zaragoza (1900) Villarreal v Real Madrid (2100) Thursday, March 22 Racing Santander v Sevilla (1900) Real Betis v Espanyol (1900) Malaga v Rayo Vallecano (2100) Saturday, March 24 Real Mallorca v Barcelona (1700) Real Madrid v Real Sociedad (1900) Getafe v Valencia (2100) Sunday, March 25 Real Zaragoza v Atletico Madrid (1000) Levante v Osasuna (1400) Espanyol v Malaga (1400) Athletic Bilbao v Sporting Gijon (1600) Rayo Vallecano v Villarreal (1745) Real Betis v Racing Santander (1745) Monday, March 26 Granada CF v Sevilla (1900)
BARCELONA, Feb 15 The man who aims to end the 28-year career of the head of Spanish football is counting on the support of smaller clubs that he says have been neglected as elite soccer thrives.
ZURICH, Feb 15 FIFA's ethics committee has opened formal proceedings against two former Central American soccer officials after an investigator for the world soccer body recommended they be banned from the game for life for alleged corruption, the watchdog said on Wednesday.