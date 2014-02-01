Soccer-Martinez strikes again as Atlanta thump Chicago 4-0
March 18 Venezuela striker Josef Martinez brought his goal tally to five in two games when he struck twice for rampant Atlanta United in a 4-0 home win over Chicago Fire on Saturday.
Feb 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday Saturday, February 1 Barcelona 2 Valencia 3 Getafe 0 Real Valladolid 0 Levante 0 Rayo Vallecano 0 Malaga 3 Sevilla 2 Friday, January 31 Granada CF 1 Celta Vigo 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 22 17 3 2 59 16 54 2 Atletico Madrid 21 17 3 1 52 14 54 3 Real Madrid 21 17 2 2 60 21 53 ------------------------- 4 Athletic Club 21 13 3 5 41 27 42 ------------------------- 5 Villarreal 21 11 4 6 39 22 37 6 Real Sociedad 21 10 6 5 42 30 36 ------------------------- 7 Sevilla 22 8 7 7 41 37 31 ------------------------- 8 Valencia 22 8 4 10 31 35 28 9 Levante 22 7 7 8 22 30 28 10 Espanyol 21 7 5 9 25 27 26 11 Celta Vigo 22 7 4 11 29 35 25 12 Getafe 22 7 4 11 22 34 25 13 Malaga 22 6 6 10 22 29 24 14 Granada CF 22 7 3 12 20 29 24 15 Osasuna 21 6 4 11 18 34 22 16 Almeria 21 6 4 11 22 40 22 17 Elche 21 5 6 10 19 32 21 ------------------------- 18 Real Valladolid 22 4 8 10 24 37 20 19 Rayo Vallecano 22 5 2 15 21 51 17 20 Real Betis 21 2 5 14 18 47 11 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, February 2 Elche v Almeria (1100) Real Betis v Espanyol (1600) Atletico Madrid v Real Sociedad (1800) Athletic Club v Real Madrid (2000) Monday, February 3 Villarreal v Osasuna (2100)
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday Saturday, March 18 Colorado Rapids 2 Minnesota United FC 2 DC United 0 Columbus Crew 2 FC Dallas 2 New England Revolution 1 Orlando City SC 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Portland Timbers 4 Houston Dynamo 2 Real Salt Lake 1 LA Galaxy 2 Sporting Kansas City 2 San Jose Earthquakes 1 Atlanta United FC 4 Chicago Fi
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday Saturday, March 18 Atletico Nacional 3 Independiente Medellin 1 Bucaramanga 2 Alianza Petrolera 0 Pasto 2 Cortulua 2 Atletico Junior 3 Once Caldas 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Independiente Medellin 10 7 1 2 20 11 22 2 Atletico Nacional 8 6 2 0 16 2 20 3 Pasto 9 4 3 2 15 8