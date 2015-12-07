Dec 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Monday
Monday, December 7
Espanyol 1 Levante 1
Sunday, December 6
Athletic Club 0 Malaga 0
Real Sociedad 2 Eibar 1
Sporting Gijon 3 Las Palmas 1
Villarreal 2 Rayo Vallecano 1
Saturday, December 5
Deportivo Coruna 1 Sevilla 1
Granada CF 0 Atletico Madrid 2
Real Betis 1 Celta Vigo 1
Real Madrid 4 Getafe 1
Valencia 1 Barcelona 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 14 11 1 2 34 13 34
2 Atletico Madrid 14 10 2 2 20 6 32
3 Real Madrid 14 9 3 2 32 12 30
4 Celta Vigo 14 7 4 3 25 22 25
5 Villarreal 14 7 3 4 18 15 24
6 Deportivo Coruna 14 5 7 2 21 14 22
7 Athletic Club 14 6 3 5 21 16 21
8 Valencia 14 5 5 4 18 11 20
9 Eibar 14 5 5 4 18 16 20
10 Sevilla 14 5 4 5 19 19 19
11 Real Betis 14 5 4 5 13 18 19
12 Espanyol 14 5 2 7 15 25 17
13 Real Sociedad 14 4 3 7 16 19 15
14 Sporting Gijon 14 4 3 7 15 21 15
15 Getafe 14 4 2 8 15 23 14
16 Rayo Vallecano 14 4 2 8 15 25 14
17 Malaga 14 2 5 7 7 13 11
18 Granada CF 14 2 5 7 15 24 11
19 Levante 14 2 5 7 11 25 11
20 Las Palmas 14 2 4 8 11 22 10
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation