Nov 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 25
Athletic Bilbao 1 Deportivo Coruna 1
Atletico Madrid 4 Sevilla 0
Levante 0 Barcelona 4
Espanyol 0 Getafe 2
Saturday, November 24
Malaga 4 Valencia 0
Rayo Vallecano 2 Real Mallorca 0
Real Betis 1 Real Madrid 0
Real Valladolid 1 Granada CF 0
Friday, November 23
Real Sociedad 0 Osasuna 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 13 12 1 0 43 15 37
2 Atletico Madrid 13 11 1 1 29 11 34
3 Real Madrid 13 8 2 3 32 10 26
-------------------------
4 Malaga 13 6 4 3 19 9 22
-------------------------
5 Real Betis 13 7 1 5 20 22 22
6 Levante 13 6 2 5 15 20 20
-------------------------
7 Getafe 13 6 1 6 16 19 19
-------------------------
8 Rayo Vallecano 13 6 1 6 18 29 19
9 Real Valladolid 13 5 3 5 18 14 18
10 Sevilla 13 5 3 5 18 18 18
11 Valencia 13 5 3 5 16 18 18
12 Real Sociedad 13 5 2 6 16 16 17
13 Real Zaragoza 12 5 0 7 15 21 15
14 Athletic Bilbao 13 4 3 6 18 27 15
15 Real Mallorca 13 3 3 7 13 22 12
16 Celta Vigo 12 3 2 7 14 18 11
17 Deportivo Coruna 13 2 5 6 19 28 11
-------------------------
18 Granada CF 13 3 2 8 11 20 11
19 Osasuna 13 2 4 7 11 15 10
20 Espanyol 13 2 3 8 13 22 9
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, November 26
Real Zaragoza v Celta Vigo (2000)