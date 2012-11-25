Nov 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday Sunday, November 25 Athletic Bilbao 1 Deportivo Coruna 1 Atletico Madrid 4 Sevilla 0 Levante 0 Barcelona 4 Espanyol 0 Getafe 2 Saturday, November 24 Malaga 4 Valencia 0 Rayo Vallecano 2 Real Mallorca 0 Real Betis 1 Real Madrid 0 Real Valladolid 1 Granada CF 0 Friday, November 23 Real Sociedad 0 Osasuna 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 13 12 1 0 43 15 37 2 Atletico Madrid 13 11 1 1 29 11 34 3 Real Madrid 13 8 2 3 32 10 26 ------------------------- 4 Malaga 13 6 4 3 19 9 22 ------------------------- 5 Real Betis 13 7 1 5 20 22 22 6 Levante 13 6 2 5 15 20 20 ------------------------- 7 Getafe 13 6 1 6 16 19 19 ------------------------- 8 Rayo Vallecano 13 6 1 6 18 29 19 9 Real Valladolid 13 5 3 5 18 14 18 10 Sevilla 13 5 3 5 18 18 18 11 Valencia 13 5 3 5 16 18 18 12 Real Sociedad 13 5 2 6 16 16 17 13 Real Zaragoza 12 5 0 7 15 21 15 14 Athletic Bilbao 13 4 3 6 18 27 15 15 Real Mallorca 13 3 3 7 13 22 12 16 Celta Vigo 12 3 2 7 14 18 11 17 Deportivo Coruna 13 2 5 6 19 28 11 ------------------------- 18 Granada CF 13 3 2 8 11 20 11 19 Osasuna 13 2 4 7 11 15 10 20 Espanyol 13 2 3 8 13 22 9 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, November 26 Real Zaragoza v Celta Vigo (2000)