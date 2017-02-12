Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 12
Atletico Madrid 3 Celta Vigo 2
Las Palmas 0 Sevilla 1
Leganes 0 Sporting Gijon 2
Villarreal 1 Malaga 1
Saturday, February 11
Alaves 0 Barcelona 6
Athletic Club 2 Deportivo Coruna 1
Osasuna 1 Real Madrid 3
Real Betis 0 Valencia 0
Friday, February 10
Espanyol 1 Real Sociedad 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 20 15 4 1 54 18 49
2 Barcelona 22 14 6 2 61 18 48
3 Sevilla 22 14 4 4 44 28 46
-------------------------
4 Atletico Madrid 22 12 6 4 39 18 42
-------------------------
5 Real Sociedad 22 13 2 7 36 31 41
-------------------------
6 Villarreal 22 9 9 4 29 15 36
-------------------------
7 Athletic Club 22 10 5 7 28 26 35
-------------------------
8 Eibar 21 9 5 7 32 29 32
9 Espanyol 22 8 8 6 30 29 32
10 Celta Vigo 21 9 3 9 33 36 30
11 Las Palmas 22 7 7 8 31 33 28
12 Alaves 22 6 9 7 21 28 27
13 Real Betis 21 6 6 9 21 31 24
14 Malaga 22 5 8 9 29 36 23
15 Valencia 21 5 5 11 29 40 20
16 Deportivo Coruna 21 4 7 10 26 34 19
17 Leganes 22 4 6 12 15 37 18
-------------------------
18 Sporting Gijon 22 4 4 14 24 43 16
19 Granada CF 21 2 7 12 17 44 13
20 Osasuna 22 1 7 14 24 49 10
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, February 13
Eibar v Granada CF (1945)