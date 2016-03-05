March 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 5
Deportivo Coruna 3 Malaga 3
Getafe 1 Sevilla 1
Real Madrid 7 Celta Vigo 1
Villarreal 0 Las Palmas 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 27 22 3 2 74 22 69
2 Atletico Madrid 27 19 4 4 39 11 61
3 Real Madrid 28 18 6 4 81 27 60
-------------------------
4 Villarreal 28 15 8 5 33 19 53
-------------------------
5 Sevilla 28 12 9 7 39 29 45
-------------------------
6 Celta Vigo 28 12 6 10 40 51 42
-------------------------
7 Athletic Club 27 12 5 10 42 36 41
-------------------------
8 Eibar 27 10 6 11 40 36 36
9 Valencia 27 8 10 9 32 30 34
10 Real Sociedad 27 9 7 11 36 38 34
11 Malaga 28 8 9 11 27 28 33
12 Deportivo Coruna 28 6 15 7 37 39 33
13 Real Betis 27 7 10 10 24 36 31
14 Las Palmas 28 8 6 14 30 40 30
15 Espanyol 27 8 4 15 26 53 28
16 Getafe 28 7 6 15 27 45 27
17 Rayo Vallecano 27 6 8 13 37 58 26
-------------------------
18 Granada CF 27 7 5 15 29 51 26
19 Sporting Gijon 27 6 6 15 30 48 24
20 Levante 27 5 5 17 25 51 20
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 6
Real Betis v Granada CF (1100)
Eibar v Barcelona (1500)
Real Sociedad v Levante (1715)
Sporting Gijon v Athletic Club (1715)
Valencia v Atletico Madrid (1930)
Monday, March 7
Espanyol v Rayo Vallecano (1930)