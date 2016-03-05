March 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday Saturday, March 5 Deportivo Coruna 3 Malaga 3 Getafe 1 Sevilla 1 Real Madrid 7 Celta Vigo 1 Villarreal 0 Las Palmas 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 27 22 3 2 74 22 69 2 Atletico Madrid 27 19 4 4 39 11 61 3 Real Madrid 28 18 6 4 81 27 60 ------------------------- 4 Villarreal 28 15 8 5 33 19 53 ------------------------- 5 Sevilla 28 12 9 7 39 29 45 ------------------------- 6 Celta Vigo 28 12 6 10 40 51 42 ------------------------- 7 Athletic Club 27 12 5 10 42 36 41 ------------------------- 8 Eibar 27 10 6 11 40 36 36 9 Valencia 27 8 10 9 32 30 34 10 Real Sociedad 27 9 7 11 36 38 34 11 Malaga 28 8 9 11 27 28 33 12 Deportivo Coruna 28 6 15 7 37 39 33 13 Real Betis 27 7 10 10 24 36 31 14 Las Palmas 28 8 6 14 30 40 30 15 Espanyol 27 8 4 15 26 53 28 16 Getafe 28 7 6 15 27 45 27 17 Rayo Vallecano 27 6 8 13 37 58 26 ------------------------- 18 Granada CF 27 7 5 15 29 51 26 19 Sporting Gijon 27 6 6 15 30 48 24 20 Levante 27 5 5 17 25 51 20 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, March 6 Real Betis v Granada CF (1100) Eibar v Barcelona (1500) Real Sociedad v Levante (1715) Sporting Gijon v Athletic Club (1715) Valencia v Atletico Madrid (1930) Monday, March 7 Espanyol v Rayo Vallecano (1930)