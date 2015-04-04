Soccer-Daley takes Blind bit of notice to father's sacking
AMSTERDAM, March 27 Daley Blind was among the first to react to the sacking of his father Danny as coach of the Netherlands national side by posting a supportive message on social media.
April 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday Saturday, April 4 Cordoba 0 Atletico Madrid 2 Malaga 1 Real Sociedad 1 Sevilla 2 Athletic Club 0 Almeria 1 Levante 4 Friday, April 3 Eibar 1 Rayo Vallecano 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 28 22 2 4 80 17 68 2 Real Madrid 28 21 1 6 78 26 64 3 Atletico Madrid 29 19 5 5 55 23 62 ------------------------- 4 Valencia 28 18 6 4 52 22 60 ------------------------- 5 Sevilla 29 18 4 7 53 33 58 6 Villarreal 28 14 7 7 43 26 49 ------------------------- 7 Malaga 29 13 6 10 32 32 45 ------------------------- 8 Athletic Club 29 11 6 12 27 35 39 9 Rayo Vallecano 29 12 2 15 35 51 38 10 Real Sociedad 29 9 10 10 34 38 37 11 Celta Vigo 28 9 8 11 29 31 35 12 Espanyol 28 9 7 12 32 37 34 13 Getafe 28 8 5 15 24 39 29 14 Levante 29 7 7 15 27 53 28 15 Eibar 29 7 7 15 27 40 28 16 Elche 28 7 6 15 23 52 27 17 Deportivo Coruna 28 6 8 14 23 44 26 ------------------------- 18 Almeria 29 6 7 16 24 46 25 19 Granada CF 28 4 11 13 18 43 23 20 Cordoba 29 3 9 17 20 48 18 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 5 Real Madrid v Granada CF (1000) Valencia v Villarreal (1500) Getafe v Deportivo Coruna (1700) Celta Vigo v Barcelona (1900) Monday, April 6 Espanyol v Elche (1800)
March 27 Japan will need resilience and variety to claim a third successive World Cup qualifying victory when they host Thailand on Tuesday, Dortmund midfielder Shinji Kagawa has said.