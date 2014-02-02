Feb 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 2
Athletic Club 1 Real Madrid 1
Atletico Madrid 4 Real Sociedad 0
Elche 1 Almeria 0
Real Betis 2 Espanyol 0
Saturday, February 1
Barcelona 2 Valencia 3
Getafe 0 Real Valladolid 0
Levante 0 Rayo Vallecano 0
Malaga 3 Sevilla 2
Friday, January 31
Granada CF 1 Celta Vigo 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Atletico Madrid 22 18 3 1 56 14 57
2 Barcelona 22 17 3 2 59 16 54
3 Real Madrid 22 17 3 2 61 22 54
-------------------------
4 Athletic Club 22 13 4 5 42 28 43
-------------------------
5 Villarreal 21 11 4 6 39 22 37
6 Real Sociedad 22 10 6 6 42 34 36
-------------------------
7 Sevilla 22 8 7 7 41 37 31
-------------------------
8 Valencia 22 8 4 10 31 35 28
9 Levante 22 7 7 8 22 30 28
10 Espanyol 22 7 5 10 25 29 26
11 Celta Vigo 22 7 4 11 29 35 25
12 Getafe 22 7 4 11 22 34 25
13 Malaga 22 6 6 10 22 29 24
14 Granada CF 22 7 3 12 20 29 24
15 Elche 22 6 6 10 20 32 24
16 Osasuna 21 6 4 11 18 34 22
17 Almeria 22 6 4 12 22 41 22
-------------------------
18 Real Valladolid 22 4 8 10 24 37 20
19 Rayo Vallecano 22 5 2 15 21 51 17
20 Real Betis 22 3 5 14 20 47 14
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, February 3
Villarreal v Osasuna (2100)