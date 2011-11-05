Nov 5 La Liga results and standings on Saturday.
Levante 0 Valencia 2
Real Betis 0 Malaga 0
Real Mallorca 0 Sevilla 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 10 8 1 1 32 6 25
2 Barcelona 10 7 3 0 32 4 24
3 Valencia 11 7 3 1 17 9 24
-------------------------
4 Levante 11 7 2 2 17 9 23
-------------------------
5 Sevilla 11 4 6 1 11 8 18
6 Malaga 11 5 2 4 12 14 17
-------------------------
7 Espanyol 10 5 0 5 9 13 15
-------------------------
8 Osasuna 10 3 5 2 13 17 14
9 Athletic Bilbao 10 3 4 3 15 12 13
10 Atletico Madrid 10 3 4 3 12 11 13
11 Real Betis 11 4 1 6 10 15 13
12 Rayo Vallecano 10 3 3 4 10 13 12
13 Villarreal 10 2 4 4 9 17 10
14 Real Mallorca 11 2 4 5 8 16 10
15 Real Zaragoza 10 2 3 5 10 20 9
16 Real Sociedad 10 2 2 6 9 14 8
17 Sporting Gijon 10 2 2 6 8 14 8
-------------------------
18 Racing Santander 10 1 5 4 7 15 8
19 Granada CF 10 2 2 6 4 12 8
20 Getafe 10 1 4 5 9 15 7
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Playing on Sunday
Real Madrid v Osasuna (1100)
Granada CF v Racing Santander (1500)
Real Zaragoza v Sporting Gijon (1500)
Rayo Vallecano v Real Sociedad (1700)
Espanyol v Villarreal (1700)
Athletic Bilbao v Barcelona (1900)
Getafe v Atletico Madrid (2100)
