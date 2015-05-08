Soccer-Lemonis returns to take charge at Olympiacos
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
May 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Friday Friday, May 8 Eibar 0 Espanyol 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 35 28 3 4 105 19 87 2 Real Madrid 35 28 1 6 105 32 85 3 Atletico Madrid 35 23 7 5 65 26 76 ------------------------- 4 Valencia 35 21 9 5 64 27 72 ------------------------- 5 Sevilla 35 21 6 8 65 41 69 ------------------------- 6 Villarreal 35 14 12 9 45 32 54 ------------------------- 7 Espanyol 36 13 10 13 44 44 49 ------------------------- 8 Athletic Club 35 13 9 13 34 38 48 9 Malaga 35 13 8 14 37 42 47 10 Celta Vigo 35 12 10 13 42 40 46 11 Real Sociedad 35 10 13 12 40 44 43 12 Rayo Vallecano 35 13 4 18 40 63 43 13 Elche 35 11 7 17 33 58 40 14 Getafe 35 10 6 19 29 54 36 15 Levante 35 9 8 18 32 63 35 16 Almeria 35 8 8 19 31 57 32 17 Eibar 36 8 7 21 30 54 31 ------------------------- 18 Deportivo Coruna 35 6 12 17 30 57 30 19 Granada CF 35 5 13 17 24 64 28 R20 Cordoba 35 3 11 21 21 61 20 ------------------------- R - Relegated 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 9 Granada CF v Cordoba (1400) Barcelona v Real Sociedad (1600) Real Madrid v Valencia (1800) Athletic Club v Deportivo Coruna (2000) Sunday, May 10 Levante v Atletico Madrid (1000) Villarreal v Elche (1500) Almeria v Malaga (1700) Celta Vigo v Sevilla (1900) Monday, May 11 Rayo Vallecano v Getafe (1845)
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
BEIJING, March 23 China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, has warned his compatriots not to expect overnight results despite the heavy financial investment in raising the standards of football in the world's most populous nation.