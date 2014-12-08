Dec 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Monday
Monday, December 8
Eibar 5 Almeria 2
Levante 1 Getafe 1
Sunday, December 7
Barcelona 5 Espanyol 1
Granada CF 1 Valencia 1
Rayo Vallecano 0 Sevilla 1
Villarreal 4 Real Sociedad 0
Saturday, December 6
Athletic Club 0 Cordoba 1
Deportivo Coruna 0 Malaga 1
Elche 0 Atletico Madrid 2
Real Madrid 3 Celta Vigo 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 14 12 0 2 51 12 36
2 Barcelona 14 11 1 2 36 7 34
3 Atletico Madrid 14 10 2 2 27 12 32
-------------------------
4 Sevilla 14 9 2 3 25 17 29
-------------------------
5 Valencia 14 7 4 3 25 13 25
6 Villarreal 14 7 3 4 23 14 24
-------------------------
7 Malaga 14 7 3 4 17 14 24
-------------------------
8 Celta Vigo 14 5 5 4 17 16 20
9 Eibar 14 5 4 5 19 21 19
10 Athletic Club 14 5 3 6 12 15 18
11 Rayo Vallecano 14 5 2 7 16 25 17
12 Getafe 14 4 3 7 11 19 15
13 Espanyol 14 3 5 6 15 22 14
14 Real Sociedad 14 3 4 7 15 20 13
15 Levante 14 3 4 7 11 29 13
16 Granada CF 14 2 6 6 8 23 12
17 Almeria 14 2 4 8 11 20 10
-------------------------
18 Cordoba 14 1 7 6 11 22 10
19 Deportivo Coruna 14 2 4 8 12 24 10
20 Elche 14 2 4 8 12 29 10
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation