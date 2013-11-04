Nov 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Monday
Monday, November 4
Elche 0 Villarreal 1
Sunday, November 3
Atletico Madrid 2 Athletic Club 0
Getafe 0 Valencia 1
Levante 0 Granada CF 1
Malaga 3 Real Betis 2
Saturday, November 2
Rayo Vallecano 2 Real Madrid 3
Real Sociedad 5 Osasuna 0
Sevilla 0 Celta Vigo 1
Almeria 1 Real Valladolid 0
Friday, November 1
Barcelona 1 Espanyol 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 12 11 1 0 34 7 34
2 Atletico Madrid 12 11 0 1 30 8 33
3 Real Madrid 12 9 1 2 30 16 28
-------------------------
4 Villarreal 12 7 2 3 20 12 23
-------------------------
5 Athletic Club 12 6 2 4 18 17 20
6 Getafe 12 6 1 5 16 13 19
-------------------------
7 Real Sociedad 12 4 5 3 18 12 17
-------------------------
8 Levante 12 4 5 3 12 15 17
9 Valencia 12 5 1 6 15 19 16
10 Espanyol 12 4 3 5 12 15 15
11 Granada CF 12 4 2 6 8 12 14
12 Malaga 12 3 4 5 14 16 13
13 Elche 12 3 4 5 12 16 13
14 Sevilla 12 3 4 5 20 25 13
15 Celta Vigo 12 3 3 6 14 16 12
16 Real Valladolid 12 2 5 5 14 18 11
17 Osasuna 12 3 1 8 10 21 10
-------------------------
18 Real Betis 12 2 3 7 11 20 9
19 Almeria 12 2 3 7 14 24 9
20 Rayo Vallecano 12 3 0 9 10 30 9
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation