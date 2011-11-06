Nov 6 La Liga results and standings on Sunday
Athletic Bilbao 2 Barcelona 2
Getafe 3 Atletico Madrid 2
Granada CF 0 Racing Santander 0
Rayo Vallecano 4 Real Sociedad 0
Espanyol 0 Villarreal 0
Real Madrid 7 Osasuna 1
Real Zaragoza 2 Sporting Gijon 2
Played on Saturday
Levante 0 Valencia 2
Real Mallorca 0 Sevilla 0
Real Betis 0 Malaga 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 11 9 1 1 39 7 28
2 Barcelona 11 7 4 0 34 6 25
3 Valencia 11 7 3 1 17 9 24
-------------------------
4 Levante 11 7 2 2 17 9 23
-------------------------
5 Sevilla 11 4 6 1 11 8 18
6 Malaga 11 5 2 4 12 14 17
-------------------------
7 Espanyol 11 5 1 5 9 13 16
-------------------------
8 Rayo Vallecano 11 4 3 4 14 13 15
9 Athletic Bilbao 11 3 5 3 17 14 14
10 Osasuna 11 3 5 3 14 24 14
11 Atletico Madrid 11 3 4 4 14 14 13
12 Real Betis 11 4 1 6 10 15 13
13 Villarreal 11 2 5 4 9 17 11
14 Getafe 11 2 4 5 12 17 10
15 Real Mallorca 11 2 4 5 8 16 10
16 Real Zaragoza 11 2 4 5 12 22 10
17 Sporting Gijon 11 2 3 6 10 16 9
-------------------------
18 Racing Santander 11 1 6 4 7 15 9
19 Granada CF 11 2 3 6 4 12 9
20 Real Sociedad 11 2 2 7 9 18 8
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
