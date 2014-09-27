Sept 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 27
Athletic Club 0 Eibar 0
Atletico Madrid 4 Sevilla 0
Barcelona 6 Granada CF 0
Levante 0 Rayo Vallecano 2
Villarreal 0 Real Madrid 2
Friday, September 26
Elche 0 Celta Vigo 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 6 5 1 0 17 0 16
2 Atletico Madrid 6 4 2 0 11 4 14
3 Valencia 5 4 1 0 13 2 13
-------------------------
4 Sevilla 6 4 1 1 9 7 13
-------------------------
5 Real Madrid 6 4 0 2 20 9 12
6 Celta Vigo 6 3 3 0 11 7 12
-------------------------
7 Villarreal 6 2 2 2 7 6 8
-------------------------
8 Eibar 6 2 2 2 5 4 8
9 Rayo Vallecano 6 2 2 2 10 10 8
10 Granada CF 6 2 2 2 4 9 8
11 Malaga 5 1 3 1 3 5 6
12 Espanyol 5 1 2 2 7 8 5
13 Almeria 5 1 2 2 4 5 5
14 Real Sociedad 5 1 1 3 7 8 4
15 Athletic Club 6 1 1 4 4 6 4
16 Deportivo Coruna 5 1 1 3 7 14 4
17 Elche 6 1 1 4 5 14 4
-------------------------
18 Levante 6 1 1 4 1 12 4
19 Getafe 5 1 0 4 2 10 3
20 Cordoba 5 0 2 3 3 10 2
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 28
Getafe v Malaga (1000)
Deportivo Coruna v Almeria (1500)
Real Sociedad v Valencia (1700)
Cordoba v Espanyol (1900)