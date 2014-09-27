Sept 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday Saturday, September 27 Athletic Club 0 Eibar 0 Atletico Madrid 4 Sevilla 0 Barcelona 6 Granada CF 0 Levante 0 Rayo Vallecano 2 Villarreal 0 Real Madrid 2 Friday, September 26 Elche 0 Celta Vigo 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 6 5 1 0 17 0 16 2 Atletico Madrid 6 4 2 0 11 4 14 3 Valencia 5 4 1 0 13 2 13 ------------------------- 4 Sevilla 6 4 1 1 9 7 13 ------------------------- 5 Real Madrid 6 4 0 2 20 9 12 6 Celta Vigo 6 3 3 0 11 7 12 ------------------------- 7 Villarreal 6 2 2 2 7 6 8 ------------------------- 8 Eibar 6 2 2 2 5 4 8 9 Rayo Vallecano 6 2 2 2 10 10 8 10 Granada CF 6 2 2 2 4 9 8 11 Malaga 5 1 3 1 3 5 6 12 Espanyol 5 1 2 2 7 8 5 13 Almeria 5 1 2 2 4 5 5 14 Real Sociedad 5 1 1 3 7 8 4 15 Athletic Club 6 1 1 4 4 6 4 16 Deportivo Coruna 5 1 1 3 7 14 4 17 Elche 6 1 1 4 5 14 4 ------------------------- 18 Levante 6 1 1 4 1 12 4 19 Getafe 5 1 0 4 2 10 3 20 Cordoba 5 0 2 3 3 10 2 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 28 Getafe v Malaga (1000) Deportivo Coruna v Almeria (1500) Real Sociedad v Valencia (1700) Cordoba v Espanyol (1900)