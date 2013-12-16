Dec 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Monday
Monday, December 16
Real Valladolid 3 Celta Vigo 0
Sunday, December 15
Atletico Madrid 3 Valencia 0
Real Sociedad 5 Real Betis 1
Sevilla 1 Athletic Club 1
Almeria 0 Espanyol 0
Saturday, December 14
Barcelona 2 Villarreal 1
Malaga 1 Getafe 0
Osasuna 2 Real Madrid 2
Rayo Vallecano 0 Granada CF 2
Friday, December 13
Levante 2 Elche 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 16 14 1 1 44 10 43
2 Atletico Madrid 16 14 1 1 43 9 43
3 Real Madrid 16 12 2 2 46 19 38
-------------------------
4 Athletic Club 16 9 3 4 24 20 30
-------------------------
5 Villarreal 16 8 4 4 26 16 28
6 Real Sociedad 16 7 5 4 30 22 26
-------------------------
7 Sevilla 16 6 5 5 30 28 23
-------------------------
8 Getafe 16 7 2 7 18 22 23
9 Valencia 16 6 2 8 21 26 20
10 Granada CF 16 6 2 8 14 19 20
11 Levante 16 5 5 6 15 22 20
12 Espanyol 16 5 4 7 18 21 19
13 Malaga 16 4 5 7 18 22 17
14 Elche 16 4 5 7 16 22 17
15 Celta Vigo 16 4 3 9 20 26 15
16 Real Valladolid 16 3 6 7 19 25 15
17 Osasuna 16 4 2 10 13 27 14
-------------------------
18 Almeria 16 3 4 9 16 32 13
19 Rayo Vallecano 16 4 1 11 15 38 13
20 Real Betis 16 2 4 10 15 35 10
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation