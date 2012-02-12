Feb 12 La Liga results and standings on Sunday.
Real Madrid 4 Levante 2
Villarreal 3 Granada CF 1
Malaga 3 Real Mallorca 1
Rayo Vallecano 2 Getafe 0
Espanyol 0 Real Zaragoza 2
Valencia 4 Sporting Gijon 0
Played on Saturday
Osasuna 3 Barcelona 2
Racing Santander 0 Atletico Madrid 0
Real Betis 2 Athletic Bilbao 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 22 19 1 2 75 21 58
2 Barcelona 22 14 6 2 63 16 48
3 Valencia 22 11 7 4 35 22 40
-------------------------
4 Levante 22 9 5 8 29 29 32
-------------------------
5 Espanyol 22 9 5 8 25 26 32
6 Atletico Madrid 22 8 7 7 31 27 31
-------------------------
7 Malaga 22 9 4 9 28 32 31
-------------------------
8 Osasuna 22 7 10 5 26 35 31
9 Athletic Bilbao 22 7 9 6 34 30 30
10 Rayo Vallecano 22 8 4 10 27 32 28
11 Getafe 22 7 6 9 22 29 27
12 Sevilla 21 6 8 7 22 24 26
13 Real Betis 22 8 2 12 25 31 26
14 Villarreal 22 6 8 8 23 30 26
15 Real Mallorca 22 6 7 9 19 28 25
16 Granada CF 22 7 4 11 17 31 25
17 Real Sociedad 21 6 6 9 23 30 24
-------------------------
18 Racing Santander 22 4 11 7 18 26 23
19 Sporting Gijon 22 5 4 13 20 43 19
20 Real Zaragoza 22 3 6 13 18 38 15
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
Playing on Monday
Real Sociedad v Sevilla (2000)