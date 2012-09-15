Sept 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday Saturday, September 15 Getafe 1 Barcelona 4 Malaga 3 Levante 1 Sevilla 1 Real Madrid 0 Valencia 2 Celta Vigo 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 4 4 0 0 12 3 12 2 Malaga 4 3 1 0 6 2 10 3 Sevilla 4 2 2 0 4 2 8 ------------------------- 4 Real Mallorca 3 2 1 0 4 2 7 ------------------------- 5 Rayo Vallecano 3 2 1 0 3 1 7 6 Real Valladolid 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 ------------------------- 7 Deportivo Coruna 3 1 2 0 6 4 5 ------------------------- 8 Valencia 4 1 2 1 6 6 5 9 Atletico Madrid 2 1 1 0 5 1 4 10 Real Madrid 4 1 1 2 5 4 4 11 Getafe 4 1 1 2 5 8 4 11 Levante 4 1 1 2 5 8 4 13 Real Betis 2 1 0 1 6 5 3 14 Celta Vigo 4 1 0 3 4 5 3 15 Real Zaragoza 3 1 0 2 2 3 3 16 Athletic Bilbao 3 1 0 2 5 9 3 17 Real Sociedad 3 1 0 2 3 7 3 ------------------------- 18 Granada CF 3 0 1 2 1 5 1 19 Espanyol 3 0 0 3 4 7 0 20 Osasuna 3 0 0 3 1 6 0 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 16 Espanyol v Athletic Bilbao (1000) Granada CF v Deportivo Coruna (1400) Osasuna v Real Mallorca (1600) Real Sociedad v Real Zaragoza (1750) Atletico Madrid v Rayo Vallecano (1930) Monday, September 17 Real Valladolid v Real Betis (1930)