May 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday Sunday, May 10 Celta Vigo 1 Sevilla 1 Levante 2 Atletico Madrid 2 Almeria 1 Malaga 2 Villarreal 1 Elche 0 Saturday, May 9 Athletic Club 1 Deportivo Coruna 1 Barcelona 2 Real Sociedad 0 Granada CF 2 Cordoba 0 Real Madrid 2 Valencia 2 Friday, May 8 Eibar 0 Espanyol 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 36 29 3 4 107 19 90 2 Real Madrid 36 28 2 6 107 34 86 3 Atletico Madrid 36 23 8 5 67 28 77 ------------------------- 4 Valencia 36 21 10 5 66 29 73 ------------------------- 5 Sevilla 36 21 7 8 66 42 70 ------------------------- 6 Villarreal 36 15 12 9 46 32 57 ------------------------- 7 Malaga 36 14 8 14 39 43 50 ------------------------- 8 Athletic Club 36 13 10 13 35 39 49 9 Espanyol 36 13 10 13 44 44 49 10 Celta Vigo 36 12 11 13 43 41 47 11 Real Sociedad 36 10 13 13 40 46 43 12 Rayo Vallecano 35 13 4 18 40 63 43 13 Elche 36 11 7 18 33 59 40 14 Levante 36 9 9 18 34 65 36 15 Getafe 35 10 6 19 29 54 36 16 Almeria 36 8 8 20 32 59 32 17 Deportivo Coruna 36 6 13 17 31 58 31 ------------------------- 18 Granada CF 36 6 13 17 26 64 31 19 Eibar 36 8 7 21 30 54 31 R20 Cordoba 36 3 11 22 21 63 20 ------------------------- R - Relegated 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, May 11 Rayo Vallecano v Getafe (1845)