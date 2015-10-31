Oct 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 31
Getafe 0 Barcelona 2
Real Madrid 3 Las Palmas 1
Real Sociedad 2 Celta Vigo 3
Valencia 3 Levante 0
Villarreal 2 Sevilla 1
Friday, October 30
Deportivo Coruna 1 Atletico Madrid 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 10 7 3 0 24 4 24
2 Barcelona 10 8 0 2 22 12 24
3 Celta Vigo 10 6 3 1 21 13 21
-------------------------
4 Atletico Madrid 10 6 2 2 15 6 20
-------------------------
5 Villarreal 10 6 2 2 15 8 20
-------------------------
6 Valencia 10 4 3 3 11 7 15
-------------------------
7 Deportivo Coruna 10 3 5 2 15 12 14
-------------------------
8 Eibar 9 3 4 2 12 10 13
9 Sevilla 10 3 3 4 14 14 12
10 Real Betis 9 3 3 3 9 13 12
11 Espanyol 9 4 0 5 10 20 12
12 Athletic Club 9 3 2 4 13 12 11
13 Getafe 10 3 1 6 10 15 10
14 Rayo Vallecano 9 3 1 5 11 17 10
15 Real Sociedad 10 2 3 5 12 12 9
16 Malaga 9 2 3 4 5 7 9
17 Sporting Gijon 9 2 3 4 10 14 9
-------------------------
18 Granada CF 9 1 3 5 9 17 6
19 Las Palmas 10 1 3 6 7 16 6
20 Levante 10 1 3 6 6 22 6
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 1
Eibar v Rayo Vallecano (1100)
Espanyol v Granada CF (1500)
Sporting Gijon v Malaga (1715)
Real Betis v Athletic Club (1930)