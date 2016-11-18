Nov 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Friday
Friday, November 18
Real Betis 2 Las Palmas 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 11 8 3 0 31 10 27
2 Barcelona 11 8 1 2 32 13 25
3 Villarreal 11 6 4 1 19 7 22
4 Atletico Madrid 11 6 3 2 25 8 21
5 Sevilla 11 6 3 2 19 15 21
6 Real Sociedad 11 6 1 4 18 12 19
7 Athletic Club 11 5 2 4 15 13 17
8 Celta Vigo 11 5 2 4 18 21 17
9 Las Palmas 12 4 4 4 21 20 16
10 Malaga 11 4 3 4 17 16 15
11 Eibar 11 4 3 4 16 15 15
12 Real Betis 12 4 2 6 13 22 14
13 Alaves 11 3 4 4 11 15 13
14 Espanyol 11 2 6 3 13 17 12
15 Valencia 11 3 1 7 15 21 10
16 Deportivo Coruna 11 2 4 5 8 16 10
17 Leganes 11 3 1 7 9 22 10
18 Sporting Gijon 11 2 3 6 10 22 9
19 Osasuna 11 1 4 6 12 21 7
20 Granada CF 11 0 4 7 9 25 4
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, November 19
Deportivo Coruna v Sevilla (1200)
Barcelona v Malaga (1515)
Eibar v Celta Vigo (1730)
Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid (1945)
Sunday, November 20
Alaves v Espanyol (1100)
Valencia v Granada CF (1515)
Sporting Gijon v Real Sociedad (1730)
Athletic Club v Villarreal (1945)
Monday, November 21
Leganes v Osasuna (1945)