Dec 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday Saturday, December 12 Celta Vigo 1 Espanyol 0 Barcelona 2 Deportivo Coruna 2 Las Palmas 1 Real Betis 0 Levante 1 Granada CF 2 Sevilla 2 Sporting Gijon 0 Friday, December 11 Getafe 1 Real Sociedad 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 15 11 2 2 36 15 35 2 Atletico Madrid 14 10 2 2 20 6 32 3 Real Madrid 14 9 3 2 32 12 30 ------------------------- 4 Celta Vigo 15 8 4 3 26 22 28 ------------------------- 5 Villarreal 14 7 3 4 18 15 24 ------------------------- 6 Deportivo Coruna 15 5 8 2 23 16 23 ------------------------- 7 Sevilla 15 6 4 5 21 19 22 ------------------------- 8 Athletic Club 14 6 3 5 21 16 21 9 Valencia 14 5 5 4 18 11 20 10 Eibar 14 5 5 4 18 16 20 11 Real Betis 15 5 4 6 13 19 19 12 Espanyol 15 5 2 8 15 26 17 13 Real Sociedad 15 4 4 7 17 20 16 14 Getafe 15 4 3 8 16 24 15 15 Sporting Gijon 15 4 3 8 15 23 15 16 Granada CF 15 3 5 7 17 25 14 17 Rayo Vallecano 14 4 2 8 15 25 14 ------------------------- 18 Las Palmas 15 3 4 8 12 22 13 19 Malaga 14 2 5 7 7 13 11 20 Levante 15 2 5 8 12 27 11 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 13 Rayo Vallecano v Malaga (1100) Eibar v Valencia (1500) Atletico Madrid v Athletic Club (1715) Villarreal v Real Madrid (1930)