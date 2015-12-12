Dec 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday
Saturday, December 12
Celta Vigo 1 Espanyol 0
Barcelona 2 Deportivo Coruna 2
Las Palmas 1 Real Betis 0
Levante 1 Granada CF 2
Sevilla 2 Sporting Gijon 0
Friday, December 11
Getafe 1 Real Sociedad 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 15 11 2 2 36 15 35
2 Atletico Madrid 14 10 2 2 20 6 32
3 Real Madrid 14 9 3 2 32 12 30
-------------------------
4 Celta Vigo 15 8 4 3 26 22 28
-------------------------
5 Villarreal 14 7 3 4 18 15 24
-------------------------
6 Deportivo Coruna 15 5 8 2 23 16 23
-------------------------
7 Sevilla 15 6 4 5 21 19 22
-------------------------
8 Athletic Club 14 6 3 5 21 16 21
9 Valencia 14 5 5 4 18 11 20
10 Eibar 14 5 5 4 18 16 20
11 Real Betis 15 5 4 6 13 19 19
12 Espanyol 15 5 2 8 15 26 17
13 Real Sociedad 15 4 4 7 17 20 16
14 Getafe 15 4 3 8 16 24 15
15 Sporting Gijon 15 4 3 8 15 23 15
16 Granada CF 15 3 5 7 17 25 14
17 Rayo Vallecano 14 4 2 8 15 25 14
-------------------------
18 Las Palmas 15 3 4 8 12 22 13
19 Malaga 14 2 5 7 7 13 11
20 Levante 15 2 5 8 12 27 11
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, December 13
Rayo Vallecano v Malaga (1100)
Eibar v Valencia (1500)
Atletico Madrid v Athletic Club (1715)
Villarreal v Real Madrid (1930)