March 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Monday
Monday, March 7
Espanyol 2 Rayo Vallecano 1
Sunday, March 6
Eibar 0 Barcelona 4
Real Betis 2 Granada CF 0
Real Sociedad 1 Levante 1
Sporting Gijon 0 Athletic Club 2
Valencia 1 Atletico Madrid 3
Saturday, March 5
Deportivo Coruna 3 Malaga 3
Getafe 1 Sevilla 1
Real Madrid 7 Celta Vigo 1
Villarreal 0 Las Palmas 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 28 23 3 2 78 22 72
2 Atletico Madrid 28 20 4 4 42 12 64
3 Real Madrid 28 18 6 4 81 27 60
-------------------------
4 Villarreal 28 15 8 5 33 19 53
-------------------------
5 Sevilla 28 12 9 7 39 29 45
-------------------------
6 Athletic Club 28 13 5 10 44 36 44
-------------------------
7 Celta Vigo 28 12 6 10 40 51 42
-------------------------
8 Eibar 28 10 6 12 40 40 36
9 Real Sociedad 28 9 8 11 37 39 35
10 Real Betis 28 8 10 10 26 36 34
11 Valencia 28 8 10 10 33 33 34
12 Malaga 28 8 9 11 27 28 33
13 Deportivo Coruna 28 6 15 7 37 39 33
14 Espanyol 28 9 4 15 28 54 31
15 Las Palmas 28 8 6 14 30 40 30
16 Getafe 28 7 6 15 27 45 27
17 Rayo Vallecano 28 6 8 14 38 60 26
-------------------------
18 Granada CF 28 7 5 16 29 53 26
19 Sporting Gijon 28 6 6 16 30 50 24
20 Levante 28 5 6 17 26 52 21
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation