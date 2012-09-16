Sept 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday Sunday, September 16 Atletico Madrid 4 Rayo Vallecano 3 Granada CF 1 Deportivo Coruna 1 Osasuna 1 Real Mallorca 1 Espanyol 3 Athletic Bilbao 3 Real Sociedad 2 Real Zaragoza 0 Saturday, September 15 Getafe 1 Barcelona 4 Malaga 3 Levante 1 Sevilla 1 Real Madrid 0 Valencia 2 Celta Vigo 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 4 4 0 0 12 3 12 2 Malaga 4 3 1 0 6 2 10 3 Real Mallorca 4 2 2 0 5 3 8 ------------------------- 4 Sevilla 4 2 2 0 4 2 8 ------------------------- 5 Atletico Madrid 3 2 1 0 9 4 7 6 Rayo Vallecano 4 2 1 1 6 5 7 ------------------------- 7 Deportivo Coruna 4 1 3 0 7 5 6 ------------------------- 8 Real Valladolid 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 9 Real Sociedad 4 2 0 2 5 7 6 10 Valencia 4 1 2 1 6 6 5 11 Real Madrid 4 1 1 2 5 4 4 12 Getafe 4 1 1 2 5 8 4 12 Levante 4 1 1 2 5 8 4 14 Athletic Bilbao 4 1 1 2 8 12 4 15 Real Betis 2 1 0 1 6 5 3 16 Celta Vigo 4 1 0 3 4 5 3 17 Real Zaragoza 4 1 0 3 2 5 3 ------------------------- 18 Granada CF 4 0 2 2 2 6 2 19 Espanyol 4 0 1 3 7 10 1 20 Osasuna 4 0 1 3 2 7 1 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, September 17 Real Valladolid v Real Betis (1930)