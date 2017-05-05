May 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Friday
Friday, May 5
Sevilla 1 Real Sociedad 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 35 25 6 4 104 33 81
2 Real Madrid 34 25 6 3 92 39 81
3 Atletico Madrid 35 21 8 6 65 25 71
-------------------------
4 Sevilla 36 20 9 7 63 45 69
-------------------------
5 Villarreal 35 18 9 8 52 28 63
-------------------------
6 Athletic Club 35 19 5 11 51 38 62
-------------------------
7 Real Sociedad 36 19 5 12 55 49 62
-------------------------
8 Eibar 35 15 9 11 54 45 54
9 Espanyol 35 13 11 11 45 47 50
10 Alaves 35 12 12 11 36 41 48
11 Celta Vigo 34 13 5 16 49 57 44
12 Malaga 35 11 9 15 44 51 42
13 Valencia 35 11 7 17 50 61 40
14 Las Palmas 35 10 9 16 52 66 39
15 Real Betis 35 10 7 18 38 57 37
16 Deportivo Coruna 35 7 11 17 39 59 32
17 Leganes 35 7 9 19 30 53 30
-------------------------
18 Sporting Gijon 35 5 9 21 38 70 24
R19 Granada CF 35 4 8 23 28 74 20
R20 Osasuna 35 3 10 22 37 84 19
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, May 6
Sporting Gijon v Las Palmas (1100)
Atletico Madrid v Eibar (1415)
Barcelona v Villarreal (1630)
Granada CF v Real Madrid (1845)
Sunday, May 7
Alaves v Athletic Club (1000)
Valencia v Osasuna (1415)
Deportivo Coruna v Espanyol (1630)
Malaga v Celta Vigo (1845)
Monday, May 8
Leganes v Real Betis (1845)