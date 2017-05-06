May 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday
Saturday, May 6
Atletico Madrid 1 Eibar 0
Barcelona 4 Villarreal 1
Granada CF 0 Real Madrid 4
Sporting Gijon 1 Las Palmas 0
Friday, May 5
Sevilla 1 Real Sociedad 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 36 26 6 4 108 34 84
2 Real Madrid 35 26 6 3 96 39 84
3 Atletico Madrid 36 22 8 6 66 25 74
-------------------------
4 Sevilla 36 20 9 7 63 45 69
-------------------------
5 Villarreal 36 18 9 9 53 32 63
-------------------------
6 Athletic Club 35 19 5 11 51 38 62
-------------------------
7 Real Sociedad 36 19 5 12 55 49 62
-------------------------
8 Eibar 36 15 9 12 54 46 54
9 Espanyol 35 13 11 11 45 47 50
10 Alaves 35 12 12 11 36 41 48
11 Celta Vigo 34 13 5 16 49 57 44
12 Malaga 35 11 9 15 44 51 42
13 Valencia 35 11 7 17 50 61 40
14 Las Palmas 36 10 9 17 52 67 39
15 Real Betis 35 10 7 18 38 57 37
16 Deportivo Coruna 35 7 11 17 39 59 32
17 Leganes 35 7 9 19 30 53 30
-------------------------
18 Sporting Gijon 36 6 9 21 39 70 27
R19 Granada CF 36 4 8 24 28 78 20
R20 Osasuna 35 3 10 22 37 84 19
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 7
Alaves v Athletic Club (1000)
Valencia v Osasuna (1415)
Deportivo Coruna v Espanyol (1630)
Malaga v Celta Vigo (1845)
Monday, May 8
Leganes v Real Betis (1845)