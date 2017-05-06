May 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday Saturday, May 6 Atletico Madrid 1 Eibar 0 Barcelona 4 Villarreal 1 Granada CF 0 Real Madrid 4 Sporting Gijon 1 Las Palmas 0 Friday, May 5 Sevilla 1 Real Sociedad 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 36 26 6 4 108 34 84 2 Real Madrid 35 26 6 3 96 39 84 3 Atletico Madrid 36 22 8 6 66 25 74 ------------------------- 4 Sevilla 36 20 9 7 63 45 69 ------------------------- 5 Villarreal 36 18 9 9 53 32 63 ------------------------- 6 Athletic Club 35 19 5 11 51 38 62 ------------------------- 7 Real Sociedad 36 19 5 12 55 49 62 ------------------------- 8 Eibar 36 15 9 12 54 46 54 9 Espanyol 35 13 11 11 45 47 50 10 Alaves 35 12 12 11 36 41 48 11 Celta Vigo 34 13 5 16 49 57 44 12 Malaga 35 11 9 15 44 51 42 13 Valencia 35 11 7 17 50 61 40 14 Las Palmas 36 10 9 17 52 67 39 15 Real Betis 35 10 7 18 38 57 37 16 Deportivo Coruna 35 7 11 17 39 59 32 17 Leganes 35 7 9 19 30 53 30 ------------------------- 18 Sporting Gijon 36 6 9 21 39 70 27 R19 Granada CF 36 4 8 24 28 78 20 R20 Osasuna 35 3 10 22 37 84 19 ------------------------- R - Relegated 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 7 Alaves v Athletic Club (1000) Valencia v Osasuna (1415) Deportivo Coruna v Espanyol (1630) Malaga v Celta Vigo (1845) Monday, May 8 Leganes v Real Betis (1845)